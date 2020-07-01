Trump threatens to defund the military to defend Confederate generals
Two minutes before midnight on Tuesday evening, the leader of the free world issued a veto threat through his Twitter feed.
President Donald Trump, using a racial slur, threatened to veto the Defense Authorization Act if it includes language to change the names of military bases named for Confederate generals.
The Confederate generals were enemies who killed hundreds of thousands of American troops to defend slavery.
I will Veto the Defense Authorization Bill if the Elizabeth “Pocahontas” Warren (of all people!) Amendment, which will lead to the renaming (plus other bad things!) of Fort Bragg, Fort Robert E. Lee, and many other Military Bases from which we won Two World Wars, is in the Bill!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 1, 2020
