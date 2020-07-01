Quantcast
Trump threatens to defund the military to defend Confederate generals

1 min ago

Two minutes before midnight on Tuesday evening, the leader of the free world issued a veto threat through his Twitter feed.

President Donald Trump, using a racial slur, threatened to veto the Defense Authorization Act if it includes language to change the names of military bases named for Confederate generals.

The Confederate generals were enemies who killed hundreds of thousands of American troops to defend slavery.

Here is how ‘Modern Monetary Theory’ could save the American economy

19 mins ago

June 30, 2020

Stephanie Kelton has found herself at the center of a blossoming debate over a provocative economic idea known as Modern Monetary Theory (often called MMT) — a theory that seeks to flip much conventional economic wisdom on its head. As one of the foremost advocates and articulators of the theory, she has just come out with a new book called “The Deficit Myth: Modern Monetary Theory and the Birth of the People’s Economy.”

And as fortune would have it, the book couldn’t be more timely. The U.S. federal deficit is swelling as tax revenues are expected to plummet and Congress has authorized heroic rounds of new spending to cushion the blow of the coronavirus-induce recession. Refocusing on the nature, power, and limits of government fiscal capacity — and challenging our assumptions about it — is exactly what we need.

Trump campaign ‘reassigns’ staffer in charge of rallies following Tulsa debacle: report

45 mins ago

June 30, 2020

President Donald Trump's campaign is undergoing a shakeup following disappointing turnout for a controversial rally in Tulsa, according to a new report by Axios.

Campaign manager Brad Parscale had bragged that over 1 million people had signed up to attend the rally, but less than one-third of the arena was filled and the campaign took down an outside stage they thought would be necessary for an overflow crowd.

"Michael Glassner, the man who organizes President Trump's rallies, has been 'reassigned,' and Trump's 2016 Arizona chair Jeff DeWit will join the campaign as chief operating officer to oversee the final stretch to election day, three sources familiar with the situation tell Axios," Axios reported Tuesday.

Longtime GOP congressman loses primary to Q-Anon conspiracy theorist — and suddenly Democrats have a chance to win: report

1 hour ago

June 30, 2020

Voters in Western Colorado have sent Republican Rep. Scott Tipton to Congress in five straight elections. But his winning streak ended on Tuesday when he lost his GOP primary to Lauren Boebert.

The race was called by Business Insider, Forbes and the Associated Press.

