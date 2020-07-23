Trump threatens to invade US cities with 60,000 DHS agents: ‘We’re going to all of the cities’

President Donald Trump on Thursday threatened to deploy tens of thousands of Department of Homeland Security agents into American cities.

“We’re going to all of the cities, any of the cities, we’re ready,” Trump threatened.

“We’ll put in 50,000, 60,000 people that really know what they’re doing and they’re strong, they’re tough,” Trump argued, despite the fact that the DHS agents deployed to Portland lacked proper training.

“And we could solve these problems so fast, but, as you know, we have to be invited in,” he continued. “At some point, we’re going to have to do something that’s much stronger than being invited in.”