Trump tweets attacks at Fox News from Air Force One: ‘Not even watchable!’

President Donald Trump tweeted out complaints about Fox News programming while flying to Texas for a fundraiser.

The president will visit oil country to raise campaign cash as Houston’s largest newspaper warns Texans are “losing confidence” in his leadership after the coronavirus devastated parts of the state, but Trump had other things on his mind while flying there.

“I am in @AirForceOne_HQ flying to the Great State of Texas,” Trump tweeted. “It is AMAZING in watching @FoxNews how different they are from four years ago. Not even watchable. They totally forgot who got them where they are!”