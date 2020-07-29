Quantcast
Trump tweets attacks at Fox News from Air Force One: ‘Not even watchable!’

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump tweeted out complaints about Fox News programming while flying to Texas for a fundraiser.

The president will visit oil country to raise campaign cash as Houston’s largest newspaper warns Texans are “losing confidence” in his leadership after the coronavirus devastated parts of the state, but Trump had other things on his mind while flying there.

“I am in @AirForceOne_HQ flying to the Great State of Texas,” Trump tweeted. “It is AMAZING in watching @FoxNews how different they are from four years ago. Not even watchable. They totally forgot who got them where they are!”


Viewers call Meghan McCain a ‘coward’ for skipping Susan Rice episode a day after bashing her

Published

10 mins ago

on

July 29, 2020

By

Meghan McCain was absent from Susan Rice's appearance on "The View," a day after blasting her tenure as President Barack Obama's national security adviser.

The conservative McCain cautioned Joe Biden from selecting Rice as his running mate, as he has reportedly considered, and said Republicans would not vote for a ticket with so many ties to the Obama administration.

"The interesting part about Susan Rice is it will raise all these questions about her foreign policy experience on Syria, Benghazi, and Libya," McCain said Tuesday. "As far as I'm concerned, as a Republican, her foreign policy record is an absolute horror show."

WATCH: Portland gas station threatens to call police on Black man for trying to buy gas

Published

11 mins ago

on

July 29, 2020

By

An attendant at a gas station which was said to be in Portland, Oregon threatened to call the police on a Black man who was trying to buy gas.

In a video shared on Facebook by Dom DeWeese, a man can be heard asking the gas station attendant about purchasing fuel.

"Do you sell gas? This is a gas station," the customer in the video asks.

"Do you want me to call the police?" the attendant replies. "We'll do that."

"I'm trying to understand how come I can't get gas," the customer says. "You're not explaining to me why you are refusing to sell me gasoline."

"You don't watch the news?" the attendant asks.

Bill Barr will be tested after COVID-19 positive Louie Gohmert was ‘within arms length’

Published

19 mins ago

on

July 29, 2020

By

U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX), who just tested positive for the coronavirus, was very near Bill Barr on Tuesday before the Attorney General gave testimony to the House Judiciary Committee. Politico reports the Attorney General will now be tested for the virus.

Video recorded by The Hill's Olivia Beavers shows just how close the far right Texas conservative was to Barr. But Beavers also says the two men spoke before she recorded the video below.

