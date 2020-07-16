Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump whines about ‘fake TV ad’ on outsourcing that says ‘federal jobs should go to Americans’

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump complained about a new ad that he apparently saw while watching TV on Thursday evening.

The ad was paid for by “U.S. Tech Workers,” which is a nonprofit that argues against H-1B visas. The visas allow U.S. employers to hire foreign workers in specialty occupations.

The ad bashes Jeff Lyash, the CEO of the Tennessee Valley Authority, for making $8 million while attempting to outsource jobs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump blasted the ad, alleging that it was “fake.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) is a wholly owned Government corporation created by act of May 18, 1933 (16 U.S.C. 831-831dd). All functions of the Authority are vested in its nine-member Board of Directors, the members of which are appointed by the President with the advice and consent of the Senate,” the Federal Register explains on their website.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Trump whines about ‘fake TV ad’ on outsourcing that says ‘federal jobs should go to Americans’

Published

1 min ago

on

July 16, 2020

By

President Donald Trump complained about a new ad that he apparently saw while watching TV on Thursday evening.

The ad was paid for by "U.S. Tech Workers," which is a nonprofit that argues against H-1B visas. The visas allow U.S. employers to hire foreign workers in specialty occupations.

The ad bashes Jeff Lyash, the CEO of the Tennessee Valley Authority, for making $8 million while attempting to outsource jobs.

https://twitter.com/USTechWorkers/status/1283488723422924802

Trump blasted the ad, alleging that it was "fake."

https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1283943240434163712

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Christian college linked to Trump intends to flout coronavirus law to hold in-person graduation: report

Published

34 mins ago

on

July 16, 2020

By

On Thursday, Politico reported that a conservative Christian college in Michigan with links to President Donald Trump intends to hold an in-person graduation ceremony — in contradiction of state public health orders.

"Hillsdale College is expected to host more than 2,000 people for an in-person graduation ceremony this weekend, despite a Michigan law that restricts the size of gatherings because of the coronavirus pandemic and criticism from the state attorney general's office," reported Bianca Quilantan. "The tiny Christian college that accepts no federal funds has multiple ties to the Trump administration. Hillsdale President Larry Arnn was a prominent conservative backing President Donald Trump in 2016, and Arnn was said to be considered a candidate for secretary of education."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Disease-carrying mosquitoes fly free as health departments focus on coronavirus pandemic

Published

49 mins ago

on

July 16, 2020

By

Bug spray, swollen welts, citronella. It’s mosquito season.

And in a normal year, the health department serving Ohio’s Delaware County would be setting out more than 90 mosquito traps a week — black tubs of stagnant water with nets designed to ensnare the little buggers.

But this year, because of COVID-19, the mosquitoes will fly free.

The coronavirus has pulled the staffers away, so they haven’t set a single trap yet this year, according to Dustin Kent, the program manager of the residential services unit. Even if workers had the time, the state lab that typically tests the insects for viruses that infect humans isn’t able to take the samples because it also is too busy with COVID-19.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image