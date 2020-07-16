Trump whines about ‘fake TV ad’ on outsourcing that says ‘federal jobs should go to Americans’

President Donald Trump complained about a new ad that he apparently saw while watching TV on Thursday evening.

The ad was paid for by “U.S. Tech Workers,” which is a nonprofit that argues against H-1B visas. The visas allow U.S. employers to hire foreign workers in specialty occupations.

The ad bashes Jeff Lyash, the CEO of the Tennessee Valley Authority, for making $8 million while attempting to outsource jobs.

Tennessee Valley Authority was created to spur the Tennessee Valley economy. But TVA is outsourcing jobs to French, Irish, & Canadian companies. Keep jobs in the Valley. pic.twitter.com/Dh0HbLvh1V — U.S. Tech Workers (@USTechWorkers) July 15, 2020

Trump blasted the ad, alleging that it was “fake.”

Another one of many Fake T.V. Ads, this one about the Tennessee Valley Authority, which for years has paid its top executive a ridiculous FORTUNE. Not run by the U.S., but I have long been fighting that crazy “salary” & its polices. Strange ad paid for (?) by “U.S. Tech Workers”. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 17, 2020

“The Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) is a wholly owned Government corporation created by act of May 18, 1933 (16 U.S.C. 831-831dd). All functions of the Authority are vested in its nine-member Board of Directors, the members of which are appointed by the President with the advice and consent of the Senate,” the Federal Register explains on their website.