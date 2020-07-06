Trump’s campaign is a ‘traveling coronavirus roadshow’ that is spreading disease across the US: CNN’s Berman

CNN’s John Berman on Monday marveled at how President Donald Trump keeps staging campaign rallies even as more and more members of his inner circle get infected with the novel coronavirus.

During a panel discussion with Harvard Global Health Institute Director Dr. Ashish Jha and CNN’s Dana Bash, Berman noted that Trump’s campaign is scheduling a rally in New Hampshire next weekend, even though the administration’s own guidelines are warning against large gatherings in enclosed spaces where social distancing is impossible.

“That is, again, just like several other events that we’ve seen put on by the White House or the campaign, Exhibit A of what the president’s own government is begging people not to do,” Bash remarked.

Berman then remarked that the Trump campaign itself seems to be a super spreader for COVID-19, as it has held rallies in hot spots across the United States.

“It’s a traveling coronavirus roadshow from the Trump campaign right now around the country,” he said. “If you look at where it has been and the damage left in its wake, whether it be Tulsa, Phoenix, and now in Montana as well.”

Watch the video below.