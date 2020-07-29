Trump’s chief of staff says they won’t make the deadline to renew unemployment insurance: ‘Nowhere close to a deal’

On Wednesday, White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows told reporters that “we’re nowhere close to a deal” on the new round of coronavirus stimulus.

He acknowledged that this all but guarantees the expanded unemployment benefits will lapse on Friday, meaning millions of out-of-work Americans could take a financial hit.

🚨🚨🚨MARK MEADOWS, as he left pelosis office just now: “we’re nowhere close to a deal. … it means enhanced unemployment insurance provision will expire” on Friday. — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) July 29, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Negotiations on a new round of stimulus has proven difficult. Democrats are balking at a deal that doesn’t renew the $600 a week, which Republicans want to slash. Meanwhile, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) has said he will block any bill that doesn’t shield corporations from being sued for negligently spreading the virus.