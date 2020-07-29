Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump’s chief of staff says they won’t make the deadline to renew unemployment insurance: ‘Nowhere close to a deal’

Published

1 min ago

on

On Wednesday, White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows told reporters that “we’re nowhere close to a deal” on the new round of coronavirus stimulus.

He acknowledged that this all but guarantees the expanded unemployment benefits will lapse on Friday, meaning millions of out-of-work Americans could take a financial hit.

ADVERTISEMENT

Negotiations on a new round of stimulus has proven difficult. Democrats are balking at a deal that doesn’t renew the $600 a week, which Republicans want to slash. Meanwhile, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) has said he will block any bill that doesn’t shield corporations from being sued for negligently spreading the virus.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Trump’s chief of staff says they won’t make the deadline to renew unemployment insurance: ‘Nowhere close to a deal’

Published

1 min ago

on

July 29, 2020

By

On Wednesday, White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows told reporters that "we're nowhere close to a deal" on the new round of coronavirus stimulus.

He acknowledged that this all but guarantees the expanded unemployment benefits will lapse on Friday, meaning millions of out-of-work Americans could take a financial hit.

🚨🚨🚨MARK MEADOWS, as he left pelosis office just now: “we’re nowhere close to a deal. ... it means enhanced unemployment insurance provision will expire” on Friday.

— Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) July 29, 2020

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

WATCH: House leader accidentally calls Louie Gohmert ‘Congressman COVID’

Published

5 mins ago

on

July 29, 2020

By

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) got a little tongue-tied before the press when asked about Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX).

Gohmert has refused to wear a mask and mocked his staff if they dare to do so. So, the internet responded by calling him #CongressmanCOVID. When McCarthy turned to mention Congressman Gohmert, he inadvertently said Congressman COVID.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

The Washington Post editorial board thinks the GOP is shoving the economy off a cliff

Published

21 mins ago

on

July 29, 2020

By

In an op-ed published at The Washington Post this Wednesday, the paper's Editorial Board slammed Republicans and the White House for not being able to to meet the needs to the American people struggling from the fallout of the coronavirus economy.

The Board writes that the GOP's proposal to lower the monthly payment to Americans to $200 along with a 70 percent wage replacement as opposed to the Democrats wanting the $600 per week to continue unchanged through the end of this year, likely won't be resolved when the deadline hits this Friday.

"The best approach would be to shoot for a higher level of wage replacement than the GOP has proposed, while still reducing the percentage of workers receiving more in unemployment than they could by working," the Board writes. "To that end, it may make sense to create a trigger mechanism to reduce supplemental benefits as unemployment shrinks. Major investments in technology are also urgent, so state agencies can at last do the calculations necessary to optimize benefit levels."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image