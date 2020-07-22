Quantcast
Trump’s details about his cognitive test are freaking people out: He can’t remember the name of the test he took for his memory

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump bragged about his cognitive test again, but this time in a Fox News interview, he gave specifics, noting that the memory portion of the exam was the most difficult part for him, while also being easy.

“The first questions are very easy. The last questions are much more difficult,” the president said. “They said if you get it in order you get extra points. They said, no one gets it in order. It’s actually not that easy, but for me it was easy.”

It was the kind of commentary that sent many to wonder if Trump fully understands what he’s saying, much less doing himself any favors.

Trump has spent the majority of the year attacking former Vice President Joe Biden for being mentally impaired in some way. He’s attacked his opponent “sleepy Joe,” and even launched campaign ads showing videos of Biden praying at a funeral to illustrate he is “too old” to be president. Trump’s former press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders even tried to paint Biden as mentally unfit because he has a stutter.

Huckabee Sanders tried to claim she wasn’t talking about Biden’s stutter, but no one believed it and she ultimately had to delete both tweets. Biden responded, talking about his speech and urged “empathy.”

Regardless of the tactic, Trump and his team’s efforts haven’t worked, as polls continue to show Trump losing. Biden hasn’t taken the bait, leaving Trump to ramble about mental fitness in ways that folks online question as an indication that he’s the one that is losing it.

See the comments below:

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
