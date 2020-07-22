Trump’s details about his cognitive test are freaking people out: He can’t remember the name of the test he took for his memory

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump bragged about his cognitive test again, but this time in a Fox News interview, he gave specifics, noting that the memory portion of the exam was the most difficult part for him, while also being easy.

“The first questions are very easy. The last questions are much more difficult,” the president said. “They said if you get it in order you get extra points. They said, no one gets it in order. It’s actually not that easy, but for me it was easy.”

It was the kind of commentary that sent many to wonder if Trump fully understands what he’s saying, much less doing himself any favors.

Trump has spent the majority of the year attacking former Vice President Joe Biden for being mentally impaired in some way. He’s attacked his opponent “sleepy Joe,” and even launched campaign ads showing videos of Biden praying at a funeral to illustrate he is “too old” to be president. Trump’s former press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders even tried to paint Biden as mentally unfit because he has a stutter.

Sarah Huckabee Sanders just deleted this tweet. pic.twitter.com/xgkXA37QrV — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) December 20, 2019

Huckabee Sanders tried to claim she wasn’t talking about Biden’s stutter, but no one believed it and she ultimately had to delete both tweets. Biden responded, talking about his speech and urged “empathy.”

I’ve worked my whole life to overcome a stutter. And it’s my great honor to mentor kids who have experienced the same. It’s called empathy. Look it up. https://t.co/0kd0UJr9Rs — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) December 20, 2019

Regardless of the tactic, Trump and his team’s efforts haven’t worked, as polls continue to show Trump losing. Biden hasn’t taken the bait, leaving Trump to ramble about mental fitness in ways that folks online question as an indication that he’s the one that is losing it.

See the comments below:

Person Woman Man Camera TV: The Donald Trump Story https://t.co/FoGXtwohSG — James Poniewozik (@poniewozik) July 23, 2020

Maybe he'll bring a psychiatrist to the next Covid-19 "briefing" show. https://t.co/mlpwriNiBY — PETER MAER (@petermaer) July 23, 2020

Person — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) July 23, 2020

Woman — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) July 23, 2020

Man — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) July 23, 2020

Camera — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) July 23, 2020

TV? — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) July 23, 2020

Good Lord. Trump can’t remember the name of the test he took to test his memory. https://t.co/favlh2Qpdc — stuart stevens (@stuartpstevens) July 23, 2020

By "mesmerizing" you mean "Sweet baby Jesus he has the codes to the nuclear arsenal." https://t.co/tR38xNer5p — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) July 23, 2020

Next we'll hear about how he aced the "very difficult" puzzle pic.twitter.com/QCfXh7EW61 — Lachness Monster (@lachbealady) July 23, 2020

Very stable genius https://t.co/FbI4u2lu9H — Kathryn Watson (@kathrynw5) July 23, 2020

Trump: "Person, woman, man, camera, TV."

America: "Constitution, 25th Amendment, invoke, remove, goodbye." — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) July 23, 2020

Two important questions: 1. How big were the letters on the sign Kayleigh McAnany was holding off camera? 2. Did these five word he successfully repeated to FOX bear any resemblance to the five words the doctor was testing? https://t.co/Yuf6v60Fma — Philippe Reines (@PhilippeReines) July 23, 2020

A few observations from someone who has sadly had to sit through these tests with my mom a lot over the past few years…. Person, woman and man are too similar. It was usually like book, apple, chair, etc, or something like that. But overall yes. This is how it works. https://t.co/ITR1KFJZFF — Jessica Taylor (@JessicaTaylor) July 23, 2020

If your grandfather talked like this, you’d take away his car keys and not let him near a stove. https://t.co/Ed06EKppDU — Ron Fournier (@ron_fournier) July 23, 2020