Trump’s coronavirus failures making ‘dreaded double-dip’ recession unavoidable: Yale economist

Published

2 hours ago

on

President Donald Trump is banking on a recovering economy to save his flagging re-election campaign — but one economist is warning that the resurgence in coronavirus cases is making a double-dip recession more likely.

Stephen Roach, a senior fellow at Yale University’s Jackson Institute for Global Affairs and a senior lecturer at the Yale School of management, tells CNBC that hopes of a so-called “V-shaped recovery” appear less and less likely every day.

“The odds of a relapse, not just the virus but in the economy itself — the so-called dreaded double-dip, is very real,” he said. “This behavioral capitulation on the demand side of the U.S. economy is going to continue to create a lot of problems for businesses, business hirings, [and] potential corporate bankruptcies in the second half of this year.”

Roach noted that while China has mostly succeeded in getting its productive capabilities back up to speed after the worst of the pandemic had passed, it has still seen lagging consumer demand, and he expects a similar pattern to occur in the United States.

“They’re struggling to bring consumer demand back especially for face to face services where individuals are fearful of getting re-infected,” he said.


WATCH: L.A. woman throws tantrum because Black deliveryman was entering her building to drop off food

Published

5 mins ago

on

July 23, 2020

By

On Thursday, a viral video circulated of a Los Angeles woman losing her temper because a Black Postmates deliveryman was trying to bring food to another tenant in her building.

"So you're not going to let me in to deliver this food?" asked the deliveryman. "I have the number." He moved to enter it on the keypad.

"Don't point that sh*t at me!" she snapped, referring to the phone he was using to record. "Don't deliver anything here, we don't want you here. I don't want you here. I don't want you here at all."

"There's a woman at the door," the deliveryman told the tenant through the intercom.

Trump floating ‘racist theory’ to explain new COVID-19 outbreaks he helped cause: MSNBC’s Morning Joe

Published

39 mins ago

on

July 23, 2020

By

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough called out President Donald Trump for trotting out a new "racist theory" to explain the recent surge in coronavirus cases -- especially in states run by Republican governors.

The president pushed for states to reopen their economies back in the spring, and GOP governors in Florida and Georgia were among the earliest and most aggressive, but Trump on Wednesday blamed the explosion of new cases there on Mexico and Black Lives Matter protests.

"He has a new theory of the case, at least, and it is a racist theory that the coronavirus spikes that are being caused because people blindly following his lead have been contemptuous of wearing masks, social distancing, of stay-at-home orders has caused the spread in their states," the "Morning Joe" host said. "But he's blaming black and brown people, blaming Black Lives Matter protests, when it's interesting that New York City, the epicenter of the protests, the lowest [case totals] since March 18."

The coronavirus is keeping Texas prisoners who’ve been approved for parole behind bars

Published

39 mins ago

on

July 23, 2020

By

Thousands of parole-approved prisoners remain locked up during the public health crisis. The coronavirus has delayed pre-release programs and kept people set to go home inside infected prisons.

Thousands of Texas prisoners are stuck in limbo during the public health disaster, approved for parole yet still sitting inside disease-prone lockups as the coronavirus rages across the state.

Many have been waiting six months or longer for release. During that time, Texas has seen more state prisoners die with the virus than any other state prison system in America.

