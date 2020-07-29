Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump’s federal agents to withdraw from Portland: Dem Oregon governor

Published

4 mins ago

on

Federal troops that were deployed weeks ago by the Trump administration have agreed to withdraw from the city of Portland, Democratic Oregon Gov. Kate Brown said on Wednesday.

According to the New York Times, Brown revealed that she has reached an agreement to have federal forces give up their guard of the federal courthouse in Portland, thus allowing “for the Oregon State Police to provide security for the exterior of the courthouse, while the usual team of federal officers that protects the courthouse year-round will continue to provide security for the interior of the courthouse.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Brown said she reached the agreement after talking with Vice President Mike Pence and others in the federal government, despite the fact that President Donald Trump said merely an hour earlier that “we’re not leaving until they secure their city.”

“If they don’t secure their city soon, we have no choice — we’re gonna have to go in and clean it out,” the president added.

The federal officials’ presence in the city sparked outrage from state and local officials, while also heightening tensions between police and protesters.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Trump’s federal agents to withdraw from Portland: Dem Oregon governor

Published

3 mins ago

on

July 29, 2020

By

Federal troops that were deployed weeks ago by the Trump administration have agreed to withdraw from the city of Portland, Democratic Oregon Gov. Kate Brown said on Wednesday.

According to the New York Times, Brown revealed that she has reached an agreement to have federal forces give up their guard of the federal courthouse in Portland, thus allowing "for the Oregon State Police to provide security for the exterior of the courthouse, while the usual team of federal officers that protects the courthouse year-round will continue to provide security for the interior of the courthouse."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump at Joint Base Andrews ‘did not appear to acknowledge’ plane carrying John Lewis’ body

Published

21 mins ago

on

July 29, 2020

By

President Donald Trump came within yards of Rep. John Lewis' body on Wednesday but "did not appear to acknowledge" the civil rights icon.

On his way to Texas, Trump stopped at Joint Base Andrews where Lewis' plane was "directly ahead" of Air Force One, according to a pool report.

"Trump did not go to the Capitol to pay his respects...and did not appear to acknowledge Lewis's plane," NBC's Geoff Bennett reported.

On Tuesday, the president had declined to pay respects to Lewis as he was lying in state at the Capitol Rotunda.

This detail via WH pooler @svdate: As Trump arrived at Andrews, directly ahead of his plane was the Air Force jet that was to ferry John Lewis's body to Georgia for his funeral. Trump did not go to the Capitol to pay his respects...and did not appear to acknowledge Lewis's plane.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘Your Daddy is a traitor’: Ex-tea party lawmaker slams Don Jr’s attempt to mock Joe Biden

Published

48 mins ago

on

July 29, 2020

By

On Wednesday, Donald Trump Jr. fired off a tweet mocking former Vice President Joe Biden's fitness for office.

OMG they’re escorting Biden like a child to make sure he doesn’t stop and so he remembers where he’s supposed to go. This whole thing is a farce. Wake up America. How the heck could this guy run anything let alone America? https://t.co/lLpneRF483

— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 29, 2020

Continue Reading
 
 