Trump’s federal agents to withdraw from Portland: Dem Oregon governor

Federal troops that were deployed weeks ago by the Trump administration have agreed to withdraw from the city of Portland, Democratic Oregon Gov. Kate Brown said on Wednesday.

According to the New York Times, Brown revealed that she has reached an agreement to have federal forces give up their guard of the federal courthouse in Portland, thus allowing “for the Oregon State Police to provide security for the exterior of the courthouse, while the usual team of federal officers that protects the courthouse year-round will continue to provide security for the interior of the courthouse.”

Brown said she reached the agreement after talking with Vice President Mike Pence and others in the federal government, despite the fact that President Donald Trump said merely an hour earlier that “we’re not leaving until they secure their city.”

“If they don’t secure their city soon, we have no choice — we’re gonna have to go in and clean it out,” the president added.

The federal officials’ presence in the city sparked outrage from state and local officials, while also heightening tensions between police and protesters.