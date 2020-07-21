Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump’s former Homeland Security official slams federal invasion of cities: ‘All politics to inflame tensions’

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump’s move to send federal agents into American cities violate a number of laws, according to Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum. But it’s Trump’s former Homeland Security official who is now coming out against the move.

NBC News reported Tuesday afternoon that a former DHS official attacked the invasion of Portland, Oregon, Chicago, Illinois, Baltimore, Maryland and Washington, D.C.

ADVERTISEMENT

“No one’s articulating the clear national security emergency here that you pull in federal officers en masse, and I would think the general public believes these are all politically motivated,” said the official who served in the Trump administration. “It’s all politics. It’s all about what this president has done to distract from the real problems or to inflame tensions to appease his base.”

The co-hosts on “The View” speculated something similar on Tuesday morning, wondering if Trump’s decision was intended to inflame tensions so that he could continue to use it as a campaign issue and wage a war against Black Lives Matter.

Lt. Bob Kroll, president of the Police Officers Federation of Minneapolis and avid Trump supporter, announced that he believes Black Lives Matter is a terrorist organization. Trump’s former lawyer and longtime friend, Rudy Giuliani, agreed, saying that someday the group will be outed as a group of terrorists.

“This is not a benign organization. I can’t say yet that we can prove it’s a terrorist organization. It’s certainly a violent organization and I believe in the course of time it will be shown to be a terrorist organization,” Giuliani told Fox News host Sean Hannity.

“The tactics that DHS appears to be utilizing to carry out the President’s Executive Order in Portland, Oregon, run contrary to the rule of law, including the most fundamental requirements of the Constitution, and are an intolerable anathema to everything for which our Republic stands,” the lawmakers wrote in a letter to the acting DHS Secretary Tom Wolf.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Trump official snaps at CNN host for calling hydroxychloroquine ‘dangerous’ – then gets schooled by a doctor

Published

10 mins ago

on

July 21, 2020

By

Appearing on CNN this Tuesday, Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh argued in favor of the drug hydroxychloroquine as means to fight against coronavirus, accusing network host Brianna Keilar of "cherry-picking" details from studies that he claims proved the drug is safe.

According to Murtaugh, the "entirety of the media" dismissed the drug simply because President Trump expressed optimism about it.

"That's not why," Keilar said. "It's because it kills people, Tim."

Later in the segment, Keilar told Murtaugh that his coming on CNN and promoting hydroxychloroquine is doing a "real disservice to the health of Americans."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump spent a small fortune on his failed Tulsa rally: analysis

Published

21 mins ago

on

July 21, 2020

By

According to campaign finance reports, it appears President Donald Trump's campaign spent a small fortune for his failed Tulsa, Oklahoma rally in June.

The New York Times calculated the totals, which came out to $2.2 million, to garner about 6,200 people to attend his rally and the "overflow" rally which was ultimately canceled. That adds up to about $354.84 per person who attended. It's unknown how many people contracted COVID-19 at the event, but a Tulsa health official said the rally “likely contributed" to a surge in new COVID-19 cases. At least eight members of the Trump advance team, including Secret Service agents, also tested positive after being in Tulsa.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Right-wing media claims reporter swore at Kayleigh McEnany — except she didn’t

Published

47 mins ago

on

July 21, 2020

By

The right-wing is up in arms after lying about a reporter's comments during the Tuesday press briefing.

In a discussion about voting by mail, Kayleigh McEnany was asked additional questions about the Chinese vaccine to coronavirus by Al Jazeera English journalist Kimberly Halkett, which was ignored.

"OK, you don't want to engage," Halkett said.

Right-wing media turned that phrase into Halkett somehow calling McEnany a "lying b*tch."

As CNN fact-checker Daniel Dale explained, that's not even close to what was said, and the audio doesn't even have to be slowed down to hear the correct wording clearly. Still, it didn't stop them from lashing out with fury at the reporter before putting on headphones to listen to the audio themselves.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image