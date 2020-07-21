Trump’s former Homeland Security official slams federal invasion of cities: ‘All politics to inflame tensions’

President Donald Trump’s move to send federal agents into American cities violate a number of laws, according to Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum. But it’s Trump’s former Homeland Security official who is now coming out against the move.

NBC News reported Tuesday afternoon that a former DHS official attacked the invasion of Portland, Oregon, Chicago, Illinois, Baltimore, Maryland and Washington, D.C.

“No one’s articulating the clear national security emergency here that you pull in federal officers en masse, and I would think the general public believes these are all politically motivated,” said the official who served in the Trump administration. “It’s all politics. It’s all about what this president has done to distract from the real problems or to inflame tensions to appease his base.”

The co-hosts on “The View” speculated something similar on Tuesday morning, wondering if Trump’s decision was intended to inflame tensions so that he could continue to use it as a campaign issue and wage a war against Black Lives Matter.

Lt. Bob Kroll, president of the Police Officers Federation of Minneapolis and avid Trump supporter, announced that he believes Black Lives Matter is a terrorist organization. Trump’s former lawyer and longtime friend, Rudy Giuliani, agreed, saying that someday the group will be outed as a group of terrorists.

“This is not a benign organization. I can’t say yet that we can prove it’s a terrorist organization. It’s certainly a violent organization and I believe in the course of time it will be shown to be a terrorist organization,” Giuliani told Fox News host Sean Hannity.

“The tactics that DHS appears to be utilizing to carry out the President’s Executive Order in Portland, Oregon, run contrary to the rule of law, including the most fundamental requirements of the Constitution, and are an intolerable anathema to everything for which our Republic stands,” the lawmakers wrote in a letter to the acting DHS Secretary Tom Wolf.