Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump’s Fox News obsession is destroying his re-election chances: conservative professor

Published

2 hours ago

on

President Donald Trump seems to be watching more television than ever, and MSNBC’s Tom Nichols thinks it’s killing his re-election chances.

The “Morning Joe” contributor and Naval War College professor argued that Trump’s obsession with Fox News programming had warped his thinking and left him out of step with the majority of voters.

ADVERTISEMENT

“What he’s doing is watching too much television,” Nichols said, “and he’s now in a kind of a feedback loop with some of his favorite television hosts, who are playing to the oldest, most conservative, most scared, most angry of viewers in that loop.”

Trump used his 2016 campaign to attack immigrants, which apparently worked, but Nichols argued that his new line of racist attacks targeted actual voters and their friends, family and neighbors.

“In 2016, the president could kind of cleverly fuse some of these issues of race to issues of class. he could say to people in places like Wisconsin, you know, ‘I’m not against African Americans, I’m against the educated white elites in Washington that are giving too much away to African Americans,’ and, you know, making cities bad places to live. ‘You know, I’m not really against immigrants, I’m against those educated elites in D.C. who are letting in too many immigrants and ruining, you know, your community.'”

“All that, the mask is off now, and I think instead of feeling insofar as they ever did, I think some of those voters in the heartland felt reassured by Trump,” Nichols said. “They’re afraid of him now, because he’s made it clear, ‘I will go after American citizens, Black, white, Hispanic, rich, poor, anyone who opposes me, anyone who criticizes me, anybody who makes my life at all difficult is my enemy,’ and that’s different from 2016.”

Trump had assured voters he was on their side in his first election, but his open embrace of racism has pitted him against many voters.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Now he’s just draping himself in the Confederate flag, ignoring warnings about bounties being put on U.S. servicemen, defending statues of Confederates,” Nichols said. “I mean, this is really a very different race play from 2016, and I don’t think it’s working very well, because you know, instead of reassuring the people that he’s trying to reach out to, I think now they’re genuinely scared.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Alexander Vindman to retire from the military — citing ‘bullying, intimidation and retaliation’: report

Published

12 mins ago

on

July 8, 2020

By

On Wednesday, CNN reported that Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, who was a key witness in the House impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump, is stepping down from the military — and his lawyer, David Pressman, said the reason is he would be "forever limited" due to "political retaliation."

According to CNN, senior Army officials told him he wouldn't be deployable anymore, and there was White House interest in preventing his promotion in the ranks.

BREAKING: Lt. Col. Vindman to retire from the military. He blames the White House for a "campaign of bullying, intimidation, and retaliation." - CNN's @jimsciutto on right now with the scoop!

Continue Reading

2020 Election

BUSTED: Trump family members encouraged supporters to vote by mail in recent robocalls

Published

18 mins ago

on

July 8, 2020

By

President Donald Trump has made attacking voting by mail a cornerstone of his reelection campaign, despite the fact that that president himself has regularly voted by mail in past elections.

Now CNN reports that the president's own family members have encouraged their supporters to vote by mail in robocalls recorded earlier this year.

In a robocall recorded for the special election in California's 25th congressional district, daughter-in-law Lara Trump told supporters that they "can safely and securely vote for Mike Garcia by returning your mail in ballot by May 12."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Supreme Court sides with Trump on weakening Obama-era contraceptive mandate

Published

26 mins ago

on

July 8, 2020

By

Continue Reading
 
 