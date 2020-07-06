Trump’s internal polls are showing major ‘slippage’ with his base: Ex-RNC head
Appearing on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” on Monday, former Republican National Committee head Michael Steele said Donald Trump is being forced to “double down” on his culture war rhetoric because his internal polling is seeing a substantial portion of his base falling away from him in major part because of his handling of the coronavirus pandemic.
Speaking with co-host Willie Geist, Steel said the president’s speeches over the July 4th weekend were an attempt to resurrect themes from the 2016 campaign in order to stem the bleeding of support he’ll need if he wants to be re-elected.
“What is the strategy behind this?” Geist prompted. “Again, he’s plowing everything into a base he has locked up, if you look at his numbers and has had locked up about five years from now. It doesn’t appear there’s any olive branch or extension of those who may be considering voting for him. It’s just solidifying the people he has.”
“It’s us against them at this point and the reality is that the Trump campaign is facing is the ‘us,’ which is the base of support that you referred to — a lot of the Republicans on Capitol Hill that have sort of curried the president’s favor in a number of areas — that is actually weakening some,” Steele replied.
“The numbers are showing, both internal and external polling, showing that that hard 95, 96 percent of the Republican base that’s behind the president is now down around 84, 85 percent,” he reported. “There’s been slippage. There has been some weakening of the reception of that message because, guess what, that base is also now impacted by COVID-19 as we see across the country in the red states. And the president also is feeling the impact; his base is feeling the impact of the economy, which is not recovering at the pace — even though the great jobs numbers last week are good to see — the reality is businesses are opening, but the people aren’t going out and shopping.”
“You would think that would be something the president would step into, but that’s not what his base wants to hear, what they want to talk about, so he’s doubling down on those things that have motivated their anger, their frustration, and that what he talks about in his Mount Rushmore speech, and folks are scratching their heads and going ‘what do you mean by us? Aren’t us all of us?”
Watch below:
2020 Election
‘Rats jumping off the sinking ship’: Trump’s red meat has ‘unnerved Republicans’ who ‘enabled’ him
President Donald Trump was clearly trying to fire up his MAGA base during his divisive Friday, July 3 speech at South Dakota’s Mt. Rushmore, where he angrily railed against George Floyd protestors and defended Confederate symbols. Trump is not shying away from playing the race card: he is doubling down on it. And his reliance on racial politics is the focus of two recent Washington Post pieces: a news article by Robert Costa and Philip Rucker and a column by Dana Milbank.
2020 Election
Trump’s campaign is a ‘traveling coronavirus roadshow’ that is spreading disease across the US: CNN’s Berman
CNN's John Berman on Monday marveled at how President Donald Trump keeps staging campaign rallies even as more and more members of his inner circle get infected with the novel coronavirus.
During a panel discussion with Harvard Global Health Institute Director Dr. Ashish Jha and CNN's Dana Bash, Berman noted that Trump's campaign is scheduling a rally in New Hampshire next weekend, even though the administration's own guidelines are warning against large gatherings in enclosed spaces where social distancing is impossible.
2020 Election
Republicans are ‘clutching their pearls’ watching Trump unfurl his new strategy: MSNBC’s Willie Geist
On Monday's "Morning Joe," an extended rant about Donald Trump's divisive 4th of July weekend speeches by MSNBC contributor John Heilemann led co-host Willie Geist to point out that the president ramping up his racist rhetoric has made some GOP lawmakers fearful about the position he is putting them in.
Regarding the two speeches -- one at Mt. Rushmore and one at the White House -- Heilemann said that the president is misreading the mood of the country.
"Willie, the president's racism has been clear for a very long time, clear to New Yorkers who remember as far back as Central Park Five and anybody that paid attention to him throughout the administration," the political analyst explained. 'The list of his racist views and sympathies and expressions, the way he courted white nationalists, white grievance, white supremacy and espoused the values of white supremacy have been a hallmark of his career before politics -- none of that is surprising."