Trump’s latest COVID tweets are ‘on the verge of putting people in danger’: CNN’s Abby Phillip

CNN reporter Abby Phillip on Tuesday excoriated the president for spreading blatant misinformation about the disease, which so far has killed more than 148,000 Americans in just five months.
“I think we really do have to say, what’s going on in terms of the president’s Twitter feed last night is irresponsible,” she said. “He is tweeting out disinformation videos about the coronavirus, disseminating information that is contrary to the advice of the doctors and the medical and public health experts in his own administration.”
Phillip then went so far as to say that the president was a threat to public health.
“At this point, it’s on the verge of putting people in danger,” she explained. “Because this kind of talk is what you usually see in sort of the dark web, where people are throwing around all kinds of so-called cures, bleach cures for all kinds of ailments. That’s what’s happening on the president’s twitter feed, and it’s really beyond the pale.”
During a panel discussion about Trump national security adviser Robert O'Brien testing positive for the disease, CNN medical analyst Dr. Jonathan Reiner said that the president should be worried that the virus keeps getting closer and closer to him as more aides and allies come down with the disease.
Following reporting on attendees honoring the late Rep. John Lewis whose body lies in state at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC, MSNBC " Morning Joe" host Joe Scarborough queried Associated Press White House correspondent Jonathan Lemire about Donald Trump's refusal to make an appearance and his reasoning.
According to Lemire, there was a big difference between what White House aides said in public and what they know to be the truth.
"I was on the White House lawn when we asked if the president was going to attend to pay his respects to the congressman lying in state at the Capitol, and he said no," Lemire recalled. "That took aides by surprise because there had been discussions about the president going over there at some point today, they thought that might be something he would want to do. We should note that Vice President Pence, who served with Congressman Lewis in the house, did go over there yesterday. "
MSNBC's Joe Scarborough warned that President Donald Trump's "surreal" attacks on science would undercut the "October surprise" many believe he will try to pull off.
The president promoted an attack on Dr. Anthony Fauci and continues promoting the unproven drug hydroxychloroquine, and the "Morning Joe" host predicted that would foment mistrust whenever a vaccine becomes available.