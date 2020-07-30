Trump’s lies about voting are threatening to ‘hurt Republican turnout’: CNN’s Kaitlan Collins
On Thursday’s edition of CNN’s “The Situation Room,” White House reporter Kaitlan Collins dissected the political danger of President Donald Trump’s continual lies about voter fraud and mail-in ballots, and threat to delay the election.
“It sounds like he’s heard that reaction on Capitol Hill from people that are normally his allies, being pretty blunt, saying that’s not going to happen, the election is going to happen November 3rd,” said Collins. “When he was asked to explain that tweet that he sent this morning, he started to talk on having to wait to find out who won the election, if there is mail-in voting, talking how long it would take to tally votes, go through ballots. That’s the argument he stayed on as he talked with reporters, instead of defending his tweets.”
“He is trying to sow doubt on mail-in voting, even though more officials are turning to that in case the pandemic is raging like it is now,” said Collins. “It makes me think of Republicans that say they fear the president will sow so much doubt that when that does happen, it hurts Republican turnout because it is not as many Republican voters sending in a mail-in ballot.”
Watch below:
CNN's Erin Burnett walks through all the 'deadly' safety decisions at Tulsa rally Herman Cain attended
On Thursday's edition of CNN's "OutFront," in the wake of Republican businessman and Trump ally Herman Cain's death from COVID-19, anchor Erin Burnett walked through the unsafe decisions made by the president's team at the rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma that Cain attended weeks before.
"It's important to note we do not know where Herman Cain contracted the virus, but 11 days after contracting it is when many people who become ill from it seek urgent hospital care," said Burnett. "Regardless, neither Cain or anyone else should have been at the rally because there was no social distancing and almost no masks. But President Trump can be very convincing. He wanted that rally. He wanted it bad."
Troubled Trump 'delegitimizing and undermining' the election as his support craters: CNN reporter
On CNN Thursday, Washington correspondent Joe Johns broke down the significance of President Donald Trump tweeting that the election should be delayed until people can "securely" vote.
"I want to inject some skepticism here, because this president often says outrageous things when he wants to distract attention," said anchor Jim Sciutto. "Of course, this is a day that we learn when the economy contracted by a third in the second quarter. Is this a serious suggestion from the president?"