Trump’s lies about voting are threatening to ‘hurt Republican turnout’: CNN’s Kaitlan Collins

On Thursday’s edition of CNN’s “The Situation Room,” White House reporter Kaitlan Collins dissected the political danger of President Donald Trump’s continual lies about voter fraud and mail-in ballots, and threat to delay the election.

“It sounds like he’s heard that reaction on Capitol Hill from people that are normally his allies, being pretty blunt, saying that’s not going to happen, the election is going to happen November 3rd,” said Collins. “When he was asked to explain that tweet that he sent this morning, he started to talk on having to wait to find out who won the election, if there is mail-in voting, talking how long it would take to tally votes, go through ballots. That’s the argument he stayed on as he talked with reporters, instead of defending his tweets.”

“He is trying to sow doubt on mail-in voting, even though more officials are turning to that in case the pandemic is raging like it is now,” said Collins. “It makes me think of Republicans that say they fear the president will sow so much doubt that when that does happen, it hurts Republican turnout because it is not as many Republican voters sending in a mail-in ballot.”

