Trump’s niece has shed light on the roots of his ‘psychosis’ – and it will leave ‘a seismic imprint’: biographer

In an op-ed for POLITICO published this Monday, Michael Kruse writes that of all the books written about Donald Trump since the start of his presidential campaign, the new tell-all coming from Trump’s niece is the most damaging.

“Mary Trump, to be sure, is a partisan (a registered Democrat who’s expressed public admiration for Hillary Clinton) with an ax to grind (she and her brother were all but excised from passed-down riches), and she writes, too, with palpable sadness and anger stemming from the long-ago loss of her father,” Kruse writes. “The White House, meanwhile, predictably has dismissed her account as rife with ‘falsehoods’ and ‘ridiculous, absurd allegations.’ But she also holds a Ph.D. in psychological studies. And in these taut 211 pages, she puts us in new rooms, shows us new scenes with new details and lets us hear from members of the president’s nuclear family who have been conspicuously and obstinately mum. She is, after all, and by blood still, one of them—and ‘the only Trump,’ as she puts it, ‘who is willing’ to dish on what she calls ‘my malignantly dysfunctional family.'”

Kruse acknowledges that the book, titled, Too Much and Never Enough, likely won’t hurt Trump politically, but it does do is give a better understanding of what’s going on inside Trump’s head.

“No matter what happens in November, historians will have to contend with the influences that forged the personality of one of the most consequential presidents ever—and in Mary Trump’s telling, the current occupant of the Oval Office, the man just shy of 63 million voters thought was the most preferable choice to lead their nation, is ‘a narcissist’ whose ‘pathologies are so complex and his behaviors so often inexplicable that coming up with an accurate and comprehensive diagnosis would require a full battery of psychological and neuropsychological tests that he’ll never sit for,’ whose ‘deep-seated insecurities have created in him a black hole of need that constantly requires the light of compliments that disappears as soon as he’s soaked it in.'”

Read the full op-ed over at POLITICO.