Trump’s niece says in new interview that he has ‘no redeeming qualities’ — just like his father

Published

1 min ago

on

Mary Trump, Donald Trump’s niece, appeared in an interview with Mother Jones this Wednesday and gave some more insight into the psychology of Trump and how he came to be who he is today.

“In the interview, Mary, who has a PhD in clinical psychology, discussed her main thesis: Fred Trump was a ‘straight-up sociopath’ who psychologically destroyed his oldest son and her father, Freddy, who wanted to be a commercial pilot rather than take over the family real estate business, and Donald Trump was permanently warped by witnessing this abuse and by other dysfunction within the family. Donald, Mary said, ‘learned…in order to be safe, in order to protect himself from my grandfather’s cruelty, he needed to make himself in his dad’s image, which I think was at the expense of his humanity. My grandfather had no redeeming characteristics…and [Donald Trump] no longer does.’ She added that there ‘was a point [Trump] wasn’t so cruel, not so deliberatively divisive,'” Mother Jones’ David Cord writes.

Watch the full interview below:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
Trump is trying to trademark ‘tele-rally’ ahead of announcing his first ‘tele-rally’: report

Published

22 mins ago

on

July 22, 2020

By

President Donald Trump is desperate to host rallies and campaign events, but things haven't been going well. Now, Trump's company has filed an application to trademark the term "telerally" and "tellerallies." Three days after filing the application, Trump announced he would host "my first-ever TELE-rally."

According to the Washington Post, the application came from the Trump Organization, not the Trump campaign.

Regretful Trump voter apologizes to the entire world for supporting ‘that monster’

Published

23 mins ago

on

July 22, 2020

By

In a video posted to YouTube that's garnering a fair bit of attention, a self-described former Trump supporter confesses that she owes "the world" an apology for voting for Donald Trump in 2016.

"I decided in probably January or February when I heard that the first case of coronavirus was in Venice, I said to everyone around me that if it's in Venice, it's in the United States. ... the [Trump administration] didn't take it seriously from the very beginning."

She went on to chronicle Trump's repeated downplaying of the virus -- "All this B.S., that I knew at the time was B.S.," she said, adding that Trump's rhetoric on coronavirus has turned into "full blown delusions."

Trump’s Joint Chiefs vice chairman said the president ‘is an idiot’ who only cares about money — according to a retired Army Colonel

Published

46 mins ago

on

July 22, 2020

By

A Washington Post profile on a retired Army Colonel reveals President Donald Trump’s Joint Chiefs vice chairman, Gen. John Hyten, thinks his boss is an “idiot,” and the First Lady is “smarter than the president.”

Col. Kathy Spletstoser, who retired from the Army in 2019 after serving for 27 years, “has accused Hyten of sexually assaulting her more than half a dozen times while she was under his command,” The Washington Post reports, “and then retaliating against her — accusations that he has vigorously denied during a military investigation and in front of the Senate.”

