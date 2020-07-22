Trump’s niece says in new interview that he has ‘no redeeming qualities’ — just like his father

Mary Trump, Donald Trump’s niece, appeared in an interview with Mother Jones this Wednesday and gave some more insight into the psychology of Trump and how he came to be who he is today.

“In the interview, Mary, who has a PhD in clinical psychology, discussed her main thesis: Fred Trump was a ‘straight-up sociopath’ who psychologically destroyed his oldest son and her father, Freddy, who wanted to be a commercial pilot rather than take over the family real estate business, and Donald Trump was permanently warped by witnessing this abuse and by other dysfunction within the family. Donald, Mary said, ‘learned…in order to be safe, in order to protect himself from my grandfather’s cruelty, he needed to make himself in his dad’s image, which I think was at the expense of his humanity. My grandfather had no redeeming characteristics…and [Donald Trump] no longer does.’ She added that there ‘was a point [Trump] wasn’t so cruel, not so deliberatively divisive,'” Mother Jones’ David Cord writes.

Watch the full interview below: