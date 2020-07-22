Trump’s niece says in new interview that he has ‘no redeeming qualities’ — just like his father

Mary Trump, Donald Trump’s niece, appeared in an interview with Mother Jones this Wednesday and gave some more insight into the psychology of Trump and how he came to be who he is today.
“In the interview, Mary, who has a PhD in clinical psychology, discussed her main thesis: Fred Trump was a ‘straight-up sociopath’ who psychologically destroyed his oldest son and her father, Freddy, who wanted to be a commercial pilot rather than take over the family real estate business, and Donald Trump was permanently warped by witnessing this abuse and by other dysfunction within the family. Donald, Mary said, ‘learned…in order to be safe, in order to protect himself from my grandfather’s cruelty, he needed to make himself in his dad’s image, which I think was at the expense of his humanity. My grandfather had no redeeming characteristics…and [Donald Trump] no longer does.’ She added that there ‘was a point [Trump] wasn’t so cruel, not so deliberatively divisive,'” Mother Jones’ David Cord writes.
In a video posted to YouTube that's garnering a fair bit of attention, a self-described former Trump supporter confesses that she owes "the world" an apology for voting for Donald Trump in 2016.
"I decided in probably January or February when I heard that the first case of coronavirus was in Venice, I said to everyone around me that if it's in Venice, it's in the United States. ... the [Trump administration] didn't take it seriously from the very beginning."
She went on to chronicle Trump's repeated downplaying of the virus -- "All this B.S., that I knew at the time was B.S.," she said, adding that Trump's rhetoric on coronavirus has turned into "full blown delusions."
Col. Kathy Spletstoser, who retired from the Army in 2019 after serving for 27 years, “has accused Hyten of sexually assaulting her more than half a dozen times while she was under his command,” The Washington Post reports, “and then retaliating against her — accusations that he has vigorously denied during a military investigation and in front of the Senate.”