Trump’s niece says the president’s psychological quirks have made him incapable of experiencing happiness

2 hours ago

This Thursday, Donald Trump’s niece spoke with Trumpcast host Virginia Heffernan, covering a variety of topics from his lack of curiosity about the world, to his “humorless and sterile” nature.

At one point in the interview, Heffernan contrasted Donald Trump with his deceased brother Fred, who she says was known for deriving “great pleasure” from life.

“There’s something so humorless and sterile about [Donald Trump]. Is he happy?” Heffernan asked.

According to Mary Trump, there’s no way her uncle could be happy “because the myths that have been created about him and that he’s perpetuated and believes about himself are always in constant danger of disintegrating. On some deep level, he knows that. He’s very much always living in the moment. So how can you be happy?”

“And how can you be happy if you don’t laugh or appreciate humor?” she continued. “What that says to me, because my grandfather also didn’t laugh, is that laughing is to make yourself vulnerable, it’s to let down your guard in some way, it’s to lose a little bit of control. And that can’t happen. That is not allowed to happen. So, no, I don’t believe he’s happy. Unfortunately, I don’t believe he’s capable of being happy, because it wasn’t something to aspire to in my family.”

Read the full interview over at Slate.


Marine belonging to Trump’s helicopter squadron tests positive for COVID: report

11 mins ago

July 23, 2020

According to a Marine Corps spokesperson speaking to POLITICO, a Marine assigned to the military helicopter squadron that transports President Trump has tested posited for coronavirus.

"The Marine, assigned to Marine Helicopter Squadron 1, was tested on Tuesday and received the positive result on Thursday, said spokesperson Capt. Joseph Butterfield, adding that the squadron administers 80 to 100 tests per week," the report states.

The squadron was informed of the positive test on Thursday, just ahead of Trump's planned trip to Bedminster, N.J this weekend.

"Out of an abundance of caution, Marines who may have had contact with the infected Marine have been removed from the detachment," Capt. Joseph Butterfield, adding that the Marine was never in direct contact with the Trump helicopters. "No impact is expected to the President during his trip to Bedminster, N.J."

White House denies Stephen Miller’s grandma died of COVID – but her death certificate says otherwise

28 mins ago

July 23, 2020

According to a report from Mother Jones, the White House is denying Trump advisor Stephen Miller's grandmother died from complications due to coronavirus, but her death certificate says otherwise.

On July 4, Miller's uncle David Glosser, a vocal Trump critic who has also slammed Miller for his anti-immigrant policies, announced on Facebook the death of his mother, Ruth Glosser, who was Miller’s maternal grandmother.

"This morning my mother, Ruth Glosser, died of the late effects of COVID-19 like so many thousands of other people; both young and old," he wrote. "She survived the acute infection but was left with lung and neurological damage that destroyed her will to eat and her ability to breathe well enough to sustain arousal and consciousness. Over an 8-week period she gradually slipped away and died peacefully this morning."

Women blast Trump for 1950’s name ‘suburban housewives’: I’m a suburban woman, a mom and a lawyer

34 mins ago

July 23, 2020

President Donald Trump has lost suburban women, voters over the past several months of the COVID-19 pandemic. But instead of calling on those women or women living outside the cities, Trump called them "suburban housewives," assuming that none of them work outside the home.

https://twitter.com/ddale8/status/1286373821524709378

Trump's polling among women may have slipped after women concluded that things like Trump's "law and order" campaign don't matter if you and your family are sick or dead from the coronavirus. At the same time, Trump's mishandling of the pandemic is now leading to a serious economic problem. It was revealed that in February, the United States had officially entered a recession. in the months since, Americans have struggled to pay their rent or mortgages. July 1 marked the third month in a row that over 30 percent of Americans couldn't pay for all or some of their housing. It's a number that is causing fears that a housing crisis is on the horizon.

