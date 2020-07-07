Trump’s obsession with wrecking Obamacare is pushing him into a political buzzsaw: report
President Donald Trump’s administration has asked the Supreme Court to strike down the entire Affordable Care Act at a time when the United States is suffering from a deadly pandemic.
An Axios analysis written by Drew Altman of the Kaiser Family Foundation argues that Trump’s insistence on demolishing all of Obamacare puts him at odds not just with Democratic and independent voters, but also a majority of Republican voters.
“Many of the ACA’s benefits are hugely popular with independents — even beyond protections for people with pre-existing conditions, which gets the most attention,” writes Atlman. “93 percent of independent voters want insurance companies to continue to be prohibited from setting lifetime limits on coverage. 82 percent want to retain subsidies to help people pay for insurance. 80 percent want young adults to keep the option of staying on their parent’s plans.”
Additionally, tossing out all of Obamacare would mean the end for patients who have preexisting conditions and the end of the expanded version of the Medicaid program that has proven to be popular even in deep red states such as Oklahoma and Idaho.
“Trying to get the ACA thrown out in court may help Trump deliver on a campaign promise for his base, but it could also drive independents toward Democrats,” Altman concludes.
2020 Election
2020 Election
Trump is betting on reckless approach to win in November
On the Fourth of July, a day meant to celebrate American independence, Donald Trump once again focused on creating a racist spectacle. Despite concerns about spreading the coronavirus and starting wildfires, Trump insisted on having a fireworks-heavy celebration at Mount Rushmore in South Dakota, which was clearly a campaign rally no matter how much the taxpayers were bilked for it. Of course, the president's speech was pure culture-war vitriol, complete with classic Trumpian projection, this time when he called anti-racist activists "fascists," an extraordinary word choice that obviously better suits him.
2020 Election
Susan Collins had a 67% approval rating when Trump first took office — it’s collapsed to just 36% today
Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, trails leading Democratic challenger Sara Gideon by four points in her re-election race as her support continues to sag.
Gideon, the speaker of the Maine House of Representatives, leads Collins 46-42 in a new Public Policy Polling survey, which sampled more than 1,000 Maine voters and has a margin of error of 3.1%.
Gideon held a similar four-point lead in a PPP poll in March and edged out Collins by a single point in a Colby College poll from February, meaning this is the third straight poll to show Collins behind. She led the race by 16 points when it was first polled in June 2019.