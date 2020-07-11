Tucker Carlson’s ex-lead writer has a history of racist, homophobic and misogynistic social media posts

Blake Neff, the lead writer of The Tucker Carlson Show on FOX News, resigned on Friday after CNN uncovered a trove of disgustingly racist, homophobic and misogynist social media posts that Blake published under the handle “CharlesXII” on AutoAdmit (aka. XOXOhth), a largely unmoderated message board used by lawyers and law school students.

Among Neff’s most telling posts are a reference to “foodie faggots,” a comment stating, “Black doods staying inside playing Call of Duty is probably one of the biggest factors keeping crime down,” and another comment stating that Democratic U.S. House Representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Ayanna Pressley, and Rashida Tlaib, all women of color, want to “MAKE YOUR COUNTRY A DUMPING GROUND FOR PEOPLE FROM THIRD WORLD SHITHOLES.”

Neff also maintained a 5-year-thread, running from 2015 to last month, where he used degrading and misogynist language while commenting about social media posts made by a random 30-something-year-old woman he described as an “Azn megashrew.” He entitled another comment thread about a woman who sought to freeze her eggs during the pandemic “Disaster: WuFlu outbreak endangers aging shrew’s quest to freeze eggs.”

“On June 26, Neff wrote that the only people who care about changing the name of the NFL’s Washington Redskins are ‘white libs and their university-‘educated’ pets,’” CNN reports.

This is all especially disturbing as The Tucker Carlson Show has the highest-rated show in the history of cable news and regularly influences President Donald Trump and other extremists with its racist and inflammatory comments.

“His show has long appealed to extremists who agree with his hardline views on immigration, his emphasis on the preservation of Western culture, and his commentary on topics of race,” CNN writes. On his show, Carlson has called white supremacy a “hoax” and claimed that Black Lives Matters protestors will come after the show’s conservative, and presumably white, viewers.

Carlson has called Neff a “wonderful writer.” In his 2018 book, Ship of Fools, Carlson said Neff and others “work on and greatly improve our nightly show on Fox.” Neff also wrote for The Daily Caller, the right-wing site co-founded by Carlson. Neff deleted his Twitter and LinkedIn accounts shortly after CNN exposed his past posts.

Blake Neff, a top writer for Fox News host Tucker Carlson, has for years been using a pseudonym to post bigoted remarks on an online forum that is a hotbed for racist, sexist, and other offensive content@oliverdarcy scoopshttps://t.co/EfVHmNcAi9 — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) July 10, 2020

Is Carlson going to pretend to have been unaware of his close associate's posts? Is he going to defend his associate's views as 1) defensible and 2) consistent with his own? Or is he going to try to save his own career by throwing his friend under the bus?https://t.co/qMV1OHiB8z — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) July 10, 2020

Not sure why we aren't seeing more defenses of Blake Neff tonight given that we've heard so many people establish losing your job for holding views people disagree with is inherently wrong. Seems like a clear cut example! — Osita Nwanevu (@OsitaNwanevu) July 11, 2020

The writer, Blake Neff, previously was a reporter at The Daily Caller, which Carlson founded and has featured a handful of reporters who were also found to have posted racist and sexist remarks in online forums and blogshttps://t.co/B60ZLGt0HW — Jason Leopold (@JasonLeopold) July 10, 2020

Are any of the conservatives who’ve cried about cancel culture defending Blake Neff? — Scott Greer (@ScottMGreer) July 11, 2020

Yo, Blake Neff you deleted your Twitter and LinkedIn accounts. What's with that? Aren't you proud of your racism and sexism? It's like you're embarrassed about being a compete shit-stain of a human. pic.twitter.com/QXQtgSUFcA — RubberGlueInvective (@rubber_glue) July 10, 2020