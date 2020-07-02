United adding 25,000 flights in August despite spikes in COVID-19 cases

On Wednesday, a CNN panel broke down President Donald Trump's recent remark that he likes how he looks in a face mask.

"He has the bully pulpit," said White House correspondent Jim Acosta. "President Trump says he likes how he looks in a mask. But this isn't about looks. It is about saving lives."

"It really just gives you a window into how the president is approaching this, and has been from day one," said correspondent Abby Phillip. "One of the things you have to remember is he has used masks as a political weapon against Vice President Biden, because he has said that Biden looks weak. His campaign has used images of Biden wearing a mask in campaign attack ads. So it is not surprising that the president would be first and foremost concerned about the way that he looks and wanting to change that narrative before he changes his behavior on the subject of whether he will wear masks. But, you know, I also think that this is a sign of how the president has had trouble with this part of the presidency, which is the way in which he has to demonstrate the kind of behavior that he wants the public to actually exhibit."