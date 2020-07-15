‘Unseemly and dangerous’: CNN’s Sanjay Gupta slams latest White House hit job on Dr. Fauci
CNN chief medical correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta on Wednesday ripped Trump trade adviser Peter Navarro for writing an op-ed attacking Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.
The op-ed, which was published just one day after White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany told reporters that there was no effort within the administration to undermine Fauci, accused the nation’s foremost infectious disease expert of being consistently “wrong” about the novel coronavirus.
Reacting to this, Gupta called the editorial “unseemly and dangerous,” while also noting that its core allegations against Fauci were flat-out wrong.
“The idea of undermining someone like Fauci or undermining the faith in public health, overall, at this point, is ridiculous,” he said.
Gupta went on to say that it was emblematic of the Trump administration’s entire approach to science.
“This is not new,” he said. “There has been this long battle against science, I think, that’s been going on for some time. But the urgency of the matter right now, people look at the numbers on the right side of the screen and see what’s happening… is really dangerous.”
Watch the video below.
‘Total failure’: Voters in COVID-afflicted Texas city go off on Trump’s pandemic response
The city of McKinney, Texas has traditionally been a Republican stronghold in the Lone Star state.
However, some voters in the city told CNN this week that they are completely fed up with the way the president is handling the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Failure," said local resident Greg Evans. "Total failure. His actions and lack of actions have exacerbated the effects of the pandemic on all Americans."
"He's not taking responsibility for anything he does," explained Wanda Phillips, who will be supporting former Vice President Joe Biden this fall. "He always blames someone else."
CNN
CNN’s Cuomo slams Trump advisers for attacking Fauci: ‘Why doesn’t Captain Carnage tell his sycophants to shut up?’
On CNN Tuesday, Chris Cuomo slammed President Donald Trump's aides for attacking Dr. Anthony Fauci — and their boss for allowing it to continue despite knowing Fauci is correct.
"Trump knows Fauci is a trusted source," said Cuomo. "Given what just came out of his mouth, we have to ask why is he trying to destroy Fauci? And the answer is because Fauci keeps telling you the truth about COVID-19."
"If the president isn't behind it, why is his campaign pushing out a staffer like Stephen Moore, who is openly trying to smear Fauci's decades-long service?" said Cuomo. "The guy is supposed to be an economic analyst. What about this from Peter Navarro, another Trumper? Now he's a Fauci critic? These guys want to talk about being trustworthy and records of getting things wrong, and they work for Trump and never admit his legendary lies? And Dan Scavino, deputy chief of staff for communications, he posted this cartoon, mocking the top infectious disease specialist on his Facebook page as he calls him his colleague."
CNN
Anderson Cooper tears into Trump for lying about coronavirus death rate: ‘This is just ludicrous’
On CNN Tuesday, anchor Anderson Cooper led his show with a searing indictment of President Donald Trump for his ongoing lies about his management of the coronavirus pandemic.
Cooper particularly took umbrage at Trump's claim, at the day's Rose Garden press conference, that "we have just about the lowest mortality rate" and only seem to have more cases because "we do tremendous testing. We have the best testing in the world."
"This is just ludicrous," said Cooper. "This is the president of the United States. More than 130,000 people dead in this country and he's continuing this ridiculous lie, it's nonsensical. It defies any belief. We shouldn't be surprised because this is what he does. This is one of president's favorite lies. The United States is not the best or close to it in deaths — it's the seventh-worst in the world. The testing doesn't discover them. According to Redfield and others, the cases we know about are probably far underestimating the actual spread of this virus."