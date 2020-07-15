‘Unseemly and dangerous’: CNN’s Sanjay Gupta slams latest White House hit job on Dr. Fauci

CNN chief medical correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta on Wednesday ripped Trump trade adviser Peter Navarro for writing an op-ed attacking Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

The op-ed, which was published just one day after White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany told reporters that there was no effort within the administration to undermine Fauci, accused the nation’s foremost infectious disease expert of being consistently “wrong” about the novel coronavirus.

Reacting to this, Gupta called the editorial “unseemly and dangerous,” while also noting that its core allegations against Fauci were flat-out wrong.

“The idea of undermining someone like Fauci or undermining the faith in public health, overall, at this point, is ridiculous,” he said.

Gupta went on to say that it was emblematic of the Trump administration’s entire approach to science.

“This is not new,” he said. “There has been this long battle against science, I think, that’s been going on for some time. But the urgency of the matter right now, people look at the numbers on the right side of the screen and see what’s happening… is really dangerous.”

