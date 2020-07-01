Quantcast
US-born woman in Canada yells at Canadian girls to ‘go back’ where they came from

Published

1 min ago

on

A confrontation in a Vancouver park was caught on video and has been circulating the internet, showing an elderly lady confront two woman for picking berries off trees.

Speaking to the Daily Hive, Elika Gholizadeh says the woman approached her and her friend and confronted them for having removed branches from trees, adding that she and her friend “genuinely were not aware that there was a bylaw in place against picking at the small branches and we would have understood the woman’s concern for the environment, had she not approached us in such a condescending and rude manner.”

As the confrontation continues, Gholizadeh took out her phone and began recording.

At one point, the woman tells the pair to “go back where you came from,” to which the pair responds by calling the woman a “colonizer.”

Pointing out that they were both born and raised in British Columbia, the pair then ask the woman where she’s from, to which the woman replies that she was originally born in the U.S.

Coquitlam Mayor Richard Stewart stated on social media that he “can’t believe” the woman “used the ‘go back to where you came from’ line,” adding that “she conveyed her message incredibly badly, and when her buttons were pushed she included an extremely offensive comment.”

Watch the video below:

2020 Election

Desperate to distract from the coronavirus catastrophe, Trump and his media allies are going full-on rabid racism

Published

30 mins ago

on

July 1, 2020

By

Racism is all he's got.

Everything else Donald Trump was going to run on this summer and fall has evaporated. The "booming" economy? (Which he inherited from Barack Obama in the first place.) The U.S. has the worst unemployment rate since the Great Depression and the situation is about to get exponentially worse as unemployment benefits expire. And no, "reopening" is not a solution, since the data makes clear that consumers have little interest in shopping or eating out during a pandemic.

Breaking Banner

Wearing it wrong? ‘Idiot’ Trump ignites mockery after bragging masks make him look like the ‘Lone Ranger’

Published

41 mins ago

on

July 1, 2020

By

President Donald Trump on Wednesday told the Fox Business Network that he was "all for masks" amid the coronavirus pandemic.

He added that "I've had a mask on and I sort of liked the way I looked."

"It was a dark, black mask, and I thought it looked okay. It looked like the Lone Ranger," Trump remarked.

The comment swiftly ignited mockery online, as people poked fun at Trump by noting that the Lone Ranger's iconic mask would be of little use in preventing the spread of COVID-19.

See some of the reactions below:

https://twitter.com/bgmacneill/status/1278406197335343104https://twitter.com/zackstanton/status/1278405974429229058https://twitter.com/MattOrtega/status/1278405508353974275https://twitter.com/jkr_on_the_web/status/1278405343668776960https://twitter.com/AnnLHamilton/status/1278406631026331648https://twitter.com/angieo73/status/1278406167212023808https://twitter.com/Hicks_JustinM/status/1278405116748578817https://twitter.com/velvetart/status/1278405715988750337https://twitter.com/pecknuffir/status/1278407498777546752https://twitter.com/fgsweetdog/status/1278407010569109507https://twitter.com/maxasteele/status/1278408708750561280https://twitter.com/McNiffed/status/1278410176194924545https://twitter.com/angry_gram/status/1278410184335949828https://twitter.com/nshomani/status/1278412544705564672

Breaking Banner

Trump insists coronavirus is ‘going to sort of just disappear’

Published

46 mins ago

on

July 1, 2020

By

