Quantcast
Connect with us

US consulate in China readies for closure as diplomatic row rages

Published

1 min ago

on

Workers removed the US insignia from the consulate in the Chinese city of Chengdu on Saturday, a day after Beijing ordered its closure as relations deteriorated in a Cold War-style standoff.

The Chengdu mission was told to shut in retaliation for the forced closure of Beijing’s consulate in Houston, Texas, with both sides alleging the other had endangered national security.

ADVERTISEMENT

The deadline for the Americans to exit Chengdu remains unclear, but AFP reporters saw a worker on a small crane removed a circular US insignia from the front of the consulate, leaving just an American flag flying.

Three moving company trucks entered the US consulate building Saturday afternoon.

Cleaners were seen carting big black bags of rubbish from the consulate in the early hours of the morning. One of them had split and appeared to contain shredded paper.

At least ten bags were removed from the building.

Other staff were seen moving trolleys around inside, one carrying a large empty metal bin, while some wheeled suitcases.

ADVERTISEMENT

Beijing says closing the Chengdu consulate was a “legitimate and necessary response to the unreasonable measures by the United States”, and has alleged that staff at the diplomatic mission endangered China’s security and interests.

Washington officials, meanwhile, said there had been unacceptable efforts by the Chinese consulate in Houston to steal US corporate secrets and proprietary medical and scientific research.

The last Chinese diplomats left the Houston consulate on Friday as a 72-hour deadline to close the mission passed. Officials there were seen loading large sacks of documents and other items onto trucks, and throwing some in bins.

ADVERTISEMENT

– ‘Legitimate response’ –

Tensions have soared between the two powers on a range of fronts including trade, China’s handling of the coronavirus and a new security law for Hong Kong, with the US this week warning of a “new tyranny” from China.

ADVERTISEMENT

China on Friday blasted the Houston move and blamed Washington for the sharp deterioration in relations.

Closing the Chengdu consulate was a “legitimate and necessary response to the unreasonable measures by the United States”, the foreign ministry said in a statement.

“The current situation in China-US relations is not what China desires to see, and the US is responsible for all this,” it said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told reporters that some US staff in the Chengdu consulate “were engaged in activities outside of their capacity, interfered in China’s internal affairs, and endangered China’s security and interests”.

The Chengdu consulate, established in 1985, has been at the centre of past controversy. It was included on a top-secret map leaked by intelligence analyst Edward Snowden showing US surveillance worldwide.

The Chengdu mission was also where senior Chinese official Wang Lijun fled in 2012 from his powerful boss Bo Xilai, who was then head of the nearby metropolis Chongqing, and has since been jailed for life for corruption.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

2020 Election

Virus surges worldwide as public loses faith in authorities

Published

4 mins ago

on

July 25, 2020

By

A surge in coronavirus cases across the United States and Europe has forced governments to strengthen containment measures as a survey released Saturday showed support for the handling of their pandemics has slipped.

The disease has now killed almost 635,000 people around the world and infected more than 15.5 million, according to an AFP tally, with America the hardest-hit nation.

For the second straight day on Friday the US reported more than 70,000 new cases and over 1,000 deaths as the virus takes hold in the country's south and west.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Fauci assigned security detail after ‘serious threats’ follow public attacks from Trump administration

Published

18 mins ago

on

July 25, 2020

By

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said he and his family had been assigned a security detail after receiving "serious threats" amid public attacks from members of the Trump administration.

This article first appeared in Salon.

Polls show that Fauci is one of the most trusted sources of information about the coronavirus, which apparently irks President Donald Trump at the same time as it undercuts his attempts to downplay the threat posed by the pandemic. Trump himself cited Fauci's high ratings in a tweet last month, and The Washington Post reported that he was "galled" by the numbers. The White House recently sent an "oppo dump" seeking to discredit Fauci to reporters, and Trump adviser Peter Navarro also published a USA Today op-ed claiming that Fauci was "wrong about everything."

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Here are the young, black, Latino and gay progressives seeking to shake up Congress

Published

7 hours ago

on

July 24, 2020

By

Energized by the US's massive anti-racism protests, history-making progressives from New York -- young, black, Latino and gay -- want to shake up Congress's status quo when they are likely elected in November.

Mondaire Jones, 33, and Afro-Latino Ritchie Torres, 32, are set to become the first black, openly gay members of the House of Representatives following the November 3 vote.

Galvanized by the Black Lives Matter demonstrations, they recently won primaries to become the Democratic Party's candidates in districts that overwhelmingly vote Democrat, all but securing their election to Congress's lower house.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image