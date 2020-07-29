US ranked as one of the worst countries to raise your family
Whether you’re looking to move your family abroad, or just curious where your country ranks, a new study by family and travel researchers Asher and Lyric analyzes The Best Countries to Raise a Family in 2020 and offers parents a data-driven approach to discovering the best place to fulfill their family’s needs.Q2 2020 hedge fund letters, conferences and moreThe Raising a Family Index took stats from 35 of the wealthiest (OECD) countries in the world and compared them in six critical categories important for parents raising children: Safety, Happiness, Cost, Time, Education, and Health.Accordin…
Trump tweets attacks at Fox News from Air Force One: ‘Not even watchable!’
President Donald Trump tweeted out complaints about Fox News programming while flying to Texas for a fundraiser.
The president will visit oil country to raise campaign cash as Houston's largest newspaper warns Texans are "losing confidence" in his leadership after the coronavirus devastated parts of the state, but Trump had other things on his mind while flying there.
‘Devastating to Republicans across the map’: GOP operatives are worried about November — and not just about Trump
If November brings as much of a blue wave as Democratic strategists are hoping for, Democrats will not only recapture the White House and the U.S. Senate, but will also increase their majority in the U.S. House of Representatives. Reporter Ally Mutnick discusses that possibility in a July 29 article for Politico, addressing GOP fears that even more Democrats might be in the House in 2021.
“A slew of dismal summer polls and a persistent fundraising gap have left some Republicans fretting about a nightmare scenario in November: that they will fall further into the House minority,” Mutnick explains. “Publicly, House GOP leaders are declaring they can still net the 17 seats needed to flip the chamber. But privately, some party strategists concede it’s a much grimmer picture, with as many as 20 Republican seats at risk of falling into Democratic hands.”
Viewers call Meghan McCain a ‘coward’ for skipping Susan Rice episode a day after bashing her
Meghan McCain was absent from Susan Rice's appearance on "The View," a day after blasting her tenure as President Barack Obama's national security adviser.
The conservative McCain cautioned Joe Biden from selecting Rice as his running mate, as he has reportedly considered, and said Republicans would not vote for a ticket with so many ties to the Obama administration.
"The interesting part about Susan Rice is it will raise all these questions about her foreign policy experience on Syria, Benghazi, and Libya," McCain said Tuesday. "As far as I'm concerned, as a Republican, her foreign policy record is an absolute horror show."