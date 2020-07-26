Quantcast
Connect with us

Vietnam bus crash kills 13 on high school reunion trip

Published

1 min ago

on

A high school reunion trip in Vietnam took a fatal turn on Sunday when a bus carrying the alumni crashed and flipped over at a bend on the highway, killing more than a dozen passengers.

The nearly 40 passengers on the bus were classmates from Dong Hoi High School who were traveling to visit the area in central Quang Binh province for the 30th anniversary of their graduation.

ADVERTISEMENT

But the driver lost control on a sharp turn on the highway, said state media.

At least 13 people were killed, and many more injured.

“People on the coach said that when the coach was traveling down the slope, there were signs the brakes were broken,” reported Tuoi Tre newspaper.

Images shared on news websites showed the bus on its side by the asphalt road, with bystanders looking on as rescuers tended to the injured.

Traveling on Vietnam’s roads can be a hazardous affair, and World Health Organization says traffic accident injuries are the leading cause of death for those aged 15-29.

ADVERTISEMENT

So far, the country has recorded more than 3,200 deaths in the first six months of this year.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

2020 Election

Experts gamed out a contested 2020 election — all scenarios resulted in ‘street-level violence’ in America

Published

8 hours ago

on

July 25, 2020

By

Experts are warning of a dark winter if the 2020 presidential election results are contested.

"On the second Friday in June, a group of political operatives, former government and military officials, and academics quietly convened online for what became a disturbing exercise in the fragility of American democracy," the Boston Globe reported Saturday. "The group, which included Democrats and Republicans, gathered to game out possible results of the November election, grappling with questions that seem less far-fetched by the day: What if President Trump refuses to concede a loss, as he publicly hinted recently he might do? How far could he go to preserve his power? And what if Democrats refuse to give in?"

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Here is why even firefighters are calling California wildfire the #KarenFire

Published

9 hours ago

on

July 25, 2020

By

The hashtag #KarenFire trended nationwide on Twitter on Saturday after a blaze erupted in Southern California.

The Jurupa Valley wildfire started near the intersection of Sierra Ave. and Karen Ln. -- giving the fire its name.

https://twitter.com/CALFIRERRU/status/1287164009825726464

Here's some of what people were saying about the fire:

https://twitter.com/rando_person77/status/1287194504005652480

https://twitter.com/MomMoscow/status/1287180628660609031

https://twitter.com/scrofini/status/1287178992332582912

https://twitter.com/MattF_NorCal/status/1287193643518853120

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Ron DeSantis failed because his choices were ‘shaped by politics and divorced from scientific evidence’: report

Published

9 hours ago

on

July 25, 2020

By

Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis was the focus of an in-depth Washington Post exposé examining why Florida is failing at coronavirus.

"As Florida became a global epicenter of the coronavirus, Gov. Ron DeSantis held one meeting this month with his top public health official, Scott Rivkees, according to the governor's schedule. His health department has sidelined scientists, halting briefings last month with disease specialists and telling the experts there was not sufficient personnel from the state to continue participating," the newspaper reported.

The newspaper interviewed scores of sources for the story.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image