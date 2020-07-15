Quantcast
Connect with us

Warnings of possible cover-up in progress as Trump orders hospitals to stop sending coronavirus data to CDC

Published

56 mins ago

on

“While many governments suppress the virus, the U.S. suppresses information about the virus.”

Public health experts are warning that coronavirus statistics will soon be newly vulnerable to political manipulation after the Trump administration ordered hospitals to send Covid-19 patient data directly to a Department of Health and Human Services system rather than the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which usually receives the information and releases it to the public.

ADVERTISEMENT

The New York Times reported Tuesday that the HHS database now positioned to collect daily Covid-19 information from hospitals “is not open to the public, which could affect the work of scores of researchers, modelers, and health officials who rely on CDC data to make projections and crucial decisions.”

“Centralizing control of all data under the umbrella of an inherently political apparatus is dangerous and breeds distrust.”
—Dr. Nicole Lurie

“Health and Human Services said that going forward, hospitals should report detailed information on a daily basis directly to the new centralized system, which is managed by TeleTracking, a health data firm with headquarters in Pittsburgh,” the Times noted.

The administration’s new directive came in the form of a document (pdf) quietly posted online last week by HHS, an agency headed by former pharmaceutical executive and Trump appointee Alex Azar.

“As of July 15, 2020, hospitals should no longer report the Covid-19 information in this document to the National Healthcare Safety Network site,” the directive states, referring to the CDC’s data-gathering system.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr. Nicole Lurie, who served in former President Barack Obama’s HHS, told the Times that “centralizing control of all data under the umbrella of an inherently political apparatus is dangerous and breeds distrust.”

“It appears to cut off the ability of agencies like CDC to do its basic job,” said Lurie.

HHS spokesperson Michael Caputo confirmed in a statement to NBC News that the CDC will “no longer control” coronavirus data collection but said the agency will still participate in the process.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

While administration officials portrayed the order as part of an attempt to streamline data-collection efforts, health experts were alarmed by the move given President Donald Trump’s public attacks on the CDC and his complaints about how the recent surge in coronavirus cases “makes us look bad.”

“Speechless—Trump White House is now muzzling, bypassing, and kneecapping the CDC,” tweeted epidemiologist Dr. Eric Feigl-Ding. “No other ways to spin this.”

Dr. Leana Wen, a visiting professor at the Milken Institute School of Public Health at George Washington University, said in an interview on MSNBC late Tuesday that the decision to cut the CDC off from crucial Covid-19 patient data could undermine the U.S. response to the pandemic as infections surge across the nation.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The CDC is supposed to analyze the data coming from different regions of the country,” said Wen. “I’m really deeply concerned about what we’ve seen with the attacks on science and public health in recent days, because public health hinges on public trust. And when politicians—including the top public official, the elected official of our country, President Trump—start attacking public health, it really undermines of all of local, state, and federal response to this pandemic.”

The administration’s order came just hours after four former CDC directors wrote in a Washington Post op-ed Tuesday that “no president ever politicized [the CDC’s] science the way Trump has.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Trying to fight this pandemic while subverting scientific expertise is like fighting blindfolded,” wrote Tom Frieden, Jeffrey Koplan, David Satcher, and Richard Besser. “It is not too late to give the CDC its proper role in guiding this response. But the clock is ticking.”

In a column for Esquire Tuesday, Charles Pierce urged hospitals to ignore the Trump administration’s directive and “send the data to the CDC anyway.”

“It’s time for hundreds of little rebellions,” Pierce wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

How corporate consultant McKinsey is making $100 million — and counting — advising Trump’s bumbling coronavirus response

Published

2 mins ago

on

July 15, 2020

By

In the middle of March, as the coronavirus pandemic was shutting down the country, McKinsey & Co., the giant management consulting firm, saw opportunity. The firm sprang into sales mode, deploying its partners across the country to seek contracts with federal agencies, state governments and city halls. Government organizations had been caught unprepared by the virus, and there was a lot of money to be made advising them on how to address it.

That month, a partner in McKinsey’s Washington, D.C., office, Scott Blackburn, got in touch with an old colleague. Deb Kramer had just been promoted to become an acting assistant undersecretary at the Department of Veterans Affairs, where Blackburn, whom McKinsey declined to make available for an interview, had held senior roles between 2014 and 2018. During that period, the two had overseen a major overhaul of the agency called “MyVA,” a project McKinsey had worked on as well. Blackburn had worked at McKinsey before going to the VA, and he returned to the firm afterward. He and Kramer were in touch repeatedly in the middle of March, according to a person familiar with the exchanges.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump campaign advisers frustrated that he’s making the election all about himself — and that’s why he’ll lose

Published

35 mins ago

on

July 15, 2020

By

President Donald Trump's re-election campaign is floundering because he is incapable of doing anything but bragging about himself, according to MSNBC's "Morning Joe."

The president delivered an overtly political speech from the White House Rose Garden as he tries to turn the focus from the coronavirus pandemic and the related economic fallout, and NBC News political reporter Carol Lee said that goes against adviser from campaign officials.

"The president's advisers, according to sources that we've spoken with, have been trying for weeks to get him to, as they said, not make the election about him, that if the election is about him, he will lose," Lee said, "and so, they've tried to shift him to pivot to a strategy of focusing on [Joe] Biden, looking at his record, and their argument is he has a very long record. There's a number of policies that the president could be attacking. He has a number of statements in his background that they could be reviving, and so they've tried to push him into focusing on his opponent and attempt to deflect, frankly, from his three and a half years in office."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘Total failure’: Voters in COVID-afflicted Texas city go off on Trump’s pandemic response

Published

39 mins ago

on

July 15, 2020

By

The city of McKinney, Texas has traditionally been a Republican stronghold in the Lone Star state.

However, some voters in the city told CNN this week that they are completely fed up with the way the president is handling the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Failure," said local resident Greg Evans. "Total failure. His actions and lack of actions have exacerbated the effects of the pandemic on all Americans."

"He's not taking responsibility for anything he does," explained Wanda Phillips, who will be supporting former Vice President Joe Biden this fall. "He always blames someone else."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image