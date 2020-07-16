Washington football team hit with #MeToo allegations after being rocked by racism scandal

Washington’s football team known by a racist slur for Native Americans is being accused of rampant sexual harassment problems, according to the Washington Post.

In an extensive report posted Thursday, a whopping 15 women came forward to detail the horrific lives they led while working for the football team. Some women would even have a daily gathering in the ladies’ room where they could cry and commiserate about the way they were treated.

“They cried about the former chief operating officer’s expletive-laced tirades, [Emily] Applegate said, when she recalled him calling her ‘f*ckingg stupid’ and then requesting she wear a tight dress for a meeting with clients, ‘so the men in the room have something to look at.’ They cried about a wealthy suite holder who grabbed her friend’s backside during a game, Applegate said, and the indifference the team’s top sales executive displayed when she complained.”

While Applegate was willing to speak on the record, the other 14 women were willing to talk, but without their names being shared because they feared being sued by the football team or signed a nondisclosure agreement.

“The team declined a request from The Post to release former female employees from these agreements so they could speak on the record without fear of legal reprisal. This story involved interviews with more than 40 current and former employees and a review of text messages and internal company documents,” said the report.

Read the full details at the Washington Post.