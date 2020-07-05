WATCH: Al Sharpton flattens conservative Hugh Hewitt for claiming George Floyd to blame for COVID-19 spikes

Conservative commentator and radio host Hugh Hewitt blames the increase in COVID-19 cases on protests following the slaying of George Floyd. The evidence shows, however, that he isn’t quite accurate.

Speaking Sunday, MSNBC host Rev. Al Sharpton fact-checked Hewitt’s claim

“Austin [Texas] had a huge series of demonstrations in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death. They had a skyrocketing infection rate. They reopened in Texas.”

ADVERTISEMENT

That’s when Rev. Sharpton cut in.

“What does the death of George Floyd have to do with the skyrocketing amounts of coronavirus? What are you talking about?” he asked.

“Oh, the demonstrations, Al, of course, led to spreading the virus,” he said as Rev. Sharpton cut in.

“Absolutely not. They’ve done studies that show that the opposite is true,” said Rev. Sharpton. “You’re talking about Arizona. You’re talking about Texas. You’re talking about places in Florida. Where there wasn’t a demonstration. You can’t blame that on demonstrations.”

Indeed, New York City, Washington, D.C., and Minneapolis have been the two largest protests that took place in the country over weeks. The increase in cases are coming from other places, like Dallas and Houston, Texas more than Austin, Texas, National Geographic statistics show.

ADVERTISEMENT

Similarly, the Florida panhandle and northeast Florida, along with southeastern Georgia, and southwestern Alabama near the Florida panhandle.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chicago also had large protests, but haven’t experienced a spike in cases. Denver, Colorado also had large rallies, but didn’t experience an increase in cases.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hennepin County, MN is where Minneapolis is. There hasn’t been a huge increase in cases there either.

ADVERTISEMENT

See the debate in the video below: