Quantcast
Connect with us

WATCH: Al Sharpton flattens conservative Hugh Hewitt for claiming George Floyd to blame for COVID-19 spikes

Published

1 min ago

on

Conservative commentator and radio host Hugh Hewitt blames the increase in COVID-19 cases on protests following the slaying of George Floyd. The evidence shows, however, that he isn’t quite accurate.

Speaking Sunday, MSNBC host Rev. Al Sharpton fact-checked Hewitt’s claim

“Austin [Texas] had a huge series of demonstrations in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death. They had a skyrocketing infection rate. They reopened in Texas.”

ADVERTISEMENT

That’s when Rev. Sharpton cut in.

“What does the death of George Floyd have to do with the skyrocketing amounts of coronavirus? What are you talking about?” he asked.

“Oh, the demonstrations, Al, of course, led to spreading the virus,” he said as Rev. Sharpton cut in.

“Absolutely not. They’ve done studies that show that the opposite is true,” said Rev. Sharpton. “You’re talking about Arizona. You’re talking about Texas. You’re talking about places in Florida. Where there wasn’t a demonstration. You can’t blame that on demonstrations.”

Indeed, New York City, Washington, D.C., and Minneapolis have been the two largest protests that took place in the country over weeks. The increase in cases are coming from other places, like Dallas and Houston, Texas more than Austin, Texas, National Geographic statistics show.

ADVERTISEMENT

Similarly, the Florida panhandle and northeast Florida, along with southeastern Georgia, and southwestern Alabama near the Florida panhandle.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chicago also had large protests, but haven’t experienced a spike in cases. Denver, Colorado also had large rallies, but didn’t experience an increase in cases.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hennepin County, MN is where Minneapolis is. There hasn’t been a huge increase in cases there either.

ADVERTISEMENT

See the debate in the video below:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you think Trump should
rollback Covid testing?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Trump falsely claims crime in New York and Chicago is up

Published

41 mins ago

on

July 5, 2020

By

President Donald Trump again claimed that crime was rampant in cities like New York and Chicago, which is factually inaccurate.

"Chicago and New York City crime numbers are way up. 67 people shot in Chicago, 13 killed. Shootings up significantly in NYC where people are demanding that @NYGovCuomo & @NYCMayor act now. Federal Government ready, willing, and able to help, if asked!" tweeted the president.

https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1279887994107891717

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, crime, overall, is actually down, while shootings and murders are up.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump scrambles to explain why he’s still winning — despite new Fox News polls

Published

1 hour ago

on

July 5, 2020

By

President Donald Trump took to Twitter Sunday to explain away recent Fox News polls that showed him losing, along with other polls that show people are turning to former Vice President Joe Biden amid the coronavirus crisis.

"@FoxNews gladly puts up the phony suppression polls as soon as they come out," Trump tweeted Sunday afternoon. "We are leading in the REAL polls because people are sick & tired of watching the Democrat run cities, in all cases, falling apart. Also, now 96% Approval Rating in the Republican Party. Another 2016!"

https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1279879585627279365

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘We’re in trouble’: Trump’s former Homeland Security Secretary ask what Americans could possibly be thinking

Published

1 hour ago

on

July 5, 2020

By

Former Homeland Security Secretary Tom Bossert wrote an extended thread on Twitter explaining that things are not going well in the United States, and noted: "we're in trouble."

President Donald Trump's own previous counterintelligence adviser cited recent COVID-19 statistics to reveal that things are getting so bad that it may threaten national security.

Bossert, who now serves as a commentator on ABC, cited some COVID-19 statistics during "This Week" on Sunday. But in his extended post, he revealed facts about some of the top states he didn't mention.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image