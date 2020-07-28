WATCH: Bill Barr hearing erupts after attorney general is accused of ‘letting Americans die needlessly’

While taking questions in front of the House Judiciary Committee, Attorney General Bill Barr was asked by Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell (D-FL) about federal agents firing teargas at protesters and “using brutal tactics to crush demonstrations.”
As she spoke, Powell played a video clip of some of the unrest in Portland, saying that it’s hard to distinguish the images from event happening in the U.S. from event happening in dictatorships around the world.
“How do you restore the trust in our democracy,” she asked Barr.
According to Barr, the use of force in the video was being used against “rioters,” and not peaceful protesters.
“Most of the protests have been peaceful, Mr. Barr, you know that,” Powell said. “You’re just using language for political purposes.”
Barr tried to answer, but Powell pressed on, turning to the subject of healthcare in the midst of a global pandemic, accusing him of working to “strip” people’s healthcare at “the worst possible moment when the coronavirus is killing thousands of people in my state.”
When Powell tried to get Barr to answer is he agreed with President Trump’s past comments saying Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was doing an “incredible job” combating the virus in the state, Barr switched the subject to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.
“Did Cuomo do an incredible job in New York?” Barr shot back.
Watch the full exchange below:
According to a report from BuzzFeed News, journalists and legal observers on the ground observing the unrest in Portland say they were shot at and had pepper spray deployed against them — all actions that are in violation of a federal judge’s order.
"US District Judge Michael Simon entered a temporary restraining order on July 23 that blocks federal officers from arresting or using physical force against clearly marked journalists and legal observers in Portland," BuzzFeed reports. "In first-person declarations filed in court on Tuesday, legal observers and reporters described being shot at and maced, and in some instances provided video footage of the incidents."
