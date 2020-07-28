WATCH: Bill Barr indignantly admits he’s talked about Trump’s re-election with the president – even in cabinet meetings
Under intense questioning from House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY) Attorney General Bill Barr admits he has discussed President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign with the president, including in the White House while official business is being conducted.
“Yes or no: Have you discussed the president’s re-election campaign with the president, or with any White House official or surrogate of the president?” Chairman Nadler asked.
“Well I’m not going to get in to my discussions with the President,” Barr replied, refusing to answer.
“Have you discussed that topic with him? Yes or no?” Nadler pressed.
“Not in relation to the program,” Barr offered in a response that was illogical.
“I didn’t ask that – I asked if you discussed that –” Nadler said before Barr interrupted him.
“I’m a member of the Cabinet,” Barr declared indignantly. “There’s an election going on, obviously the topic comes up.”
There actually is no reason for a sitting president campaigning for re-election would discuss that campaign with an Attorney General. Barr also admitted the “topic comes up in cabinet meetings,” meaning Trump has discussed the campaign with other members of his Cabinet in the White House while conducting official government business.
Barr has sent federal “police” into various cities across the country, including Portland. These secret police forces have undermined the rule of law and enflamed what were mostly peaceful protests against police brutality and racial injustice.
Watch:
An evasive Bill Barr admits he’s discussed Trump’s reelection campaign with the president pic.twitter.com/2HkCfxMzsR
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 28, 2020
