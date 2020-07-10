WATCH: Doctor laughs at Trump’s bizarre boast about passing a cognitive test

Arthur Caplan of New York University School of Medicine, who holds seven honorary degrees from colleges and medical schools, couldn’t help but chuckle when discussing President Donald Trump’s recent comments about passing a cognitive test.
“I actually took one very recently when, you know, the radical left was saying, ‘Is he all there? Is he all there?’ I proved I was all there, because I aced it,” Trump told Fox News host Sean Hannity on Thursday night. “I aced the test… I took it at Walter Reed Medical Center in front of doctors and they were very surprised. They said, ‘That’s an unbelievable thing. Rarely does anyone do what you just did.'”
Appearing on CNN Friday, Caplan said cognitive tests were standard during comprehensive physicals of those in Trump’s age group. “You’re looking to see if there might have been any type of a stroke or any early onset Alzheimer’s, so that’s pretty routine as part as a physical.”
CNN host Brianna Keilar asked what Trump meant when he said he aced the test.
“It’s kind of interesting,” Caplan said, laughing. “The test he took is not a difficult cognitive test. It’s basically a screening test, and I was not there, but I doubt astonishment was the reaction of the doctors.”
Speaking to physician Dr. Kavita Patel on Friday, MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace noted that the coronavirus crisis, along with the Russian bounty scandal, the recession and increasing unemployment numbers are like a bunch of little "back-to-back 9/11s."
Wallace, who served in the White House communications department under President George W. Bush saw 9/11 and the aftermath first hand. Under Trump's leadership, there have been several little crises one right after another. While 9/11 killed nearly 3,000 people and nearly that many have died due to injuries and illnesses connected to 9/11, nearly 135,000 Americans have died from COVID-19.
President Donald Trump's campaign office, located in northern Virginia just outside of Washington, was forced to shut down after a COVID-19 outbreak.
Politico reported Friday that for a week cleaners were brought into the headquarters to scrub surfaces, disinfect equipment and try and stave off the coronavirus from hitting the campaign more than it already has.
While in Tulsa, Oklahoma, eight members of Trump's advance team contracted the coronavirus, including Secret Service agents. While in Arizona the following week, more of Trump's Secret Service got the virus. To make matters worse, when Trump headed to South Dakota for a Fourth of July celebration, his son's girlfriend, who also works on the campaign, contracted the virus.
Writing in The Atlantic this Friday, Peter Wehner takes a renewed look at President Trump's white evangelical Christian base, saying that they've sacrifices whatever alleged principles they had in order to support Trump -- a decision that brought them nothing in return.
"Legislatively, Trump, compared with other presidents, has not achieved all that much for the pro-life cause and religious-liberties protection," Wehner writes. "For example, George W. Bush’s pro-life record is stronger and Bill Clinton achieved more in the area of religious liberties, signing into law the Religious Freedom Restoration Act and the Religious Land Use and Institutionalized Persons Act. ... Trump has also achieved next to nothing in terms of enacting education reforms."