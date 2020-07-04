WATCH: Huge group of armed Black protesters march on Confederate monument in Georgia

Armed black protesters marched in Geogia on Independence Day to protest one of the largest Confederate monuments in the world.

“Stone Mountain Confederate Memorial, a nine-story-high bas-relief sculpture carved into a sprawling rock face northeast of Atlanta, is perhaps the South’s most audacious monument to its pro-slavery legacy still intact,” Reuters reported on Friday. “The monument – which reopens on Independence Day weekend after the COVID-19 pandemic forced it to close for weeks – has faced renewed calls for removal since the May 25 killing of George Floyd, a Black man who died during an arrest by a white police officer who pinned his neck to the ground with a knee.”

Upon reopening, a huge group of armed Black protesters marched through Stone Mountain.

Here are some of the scenes from the protests:

Update: This group refers to itself as the NFAC "the Not Fuckin Around Coalition." (📹@jaorialese) #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/sb2AurtbQg — Anonymous (@YourAnonCentral) July 4, 2020

The largest armed Black crowd I’ve ever seen in my life just crossed the front of my house in Stone Mountain. Bigger than any Black Panther engagement I’ve ever encountered #July4th2020 pic.twitter.com/4iH5qx77Ee — Jollof Rice Brand Ambassador (@_King_Akin) July 4, 2020

Some context: My family and I were going to Stone Mountain Park today and stumbled upon this protest. A little further down the road were Trump supporters on motorcycles with MAGA flags. — Naomi (@naomiruta) July 4, 2020

