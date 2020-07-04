Quantcast
WATCH: Huge group of armed Black protesters march on Confederate monument in Georgia

Published

1 min ago

on

Armed black protesters marched in Geogia on Independence Day to protest one of the largest Confederate monuments in the world.

“Stone Mountain Confederate Memorial, a nine-story-high bas-relief sculpture carved into a sprawling rock face northeast of Atlanta, is perhaps the South’s most audacious monument to its pro-slavery legacy still intact,” Reuters reported on Friday. “The monument – which reopens on Independence Day weekend after the COVID-19 pandemic forced it to close for weeks – has faced renewed calls for removal since the May 25 killing of George Floyd, a Black man who died during an arrest by a white police officer who pinned his neck to the ground with a knee.”

Upon reopening, a huge group of armed Black protesters marched through Stone Mountain.

Here are some of the scenes from the protests:

Trump blasted for ‘bringing us to the brink of a civil war’ with 4th of July speech: ‘Going full dictator’

Published

35 mins ago

on

July 4, 2020

By

The leader of the free world likened his political opponents to enemies of America during what was basically a campaign speech delivered at the White House on Saturday.

"American heros defeated the nazis, dethroned the fascists, toppled the communists, saved American values, upheld American principles and chased down the terrorists to the very ends of the earth," Trump said. "We are now in the process of defeating the radical left, the Marxists, the anarchists, the agitators, the looters and people who in many instances have absolutely no clue what they are doing."

Trump’s Independence Day message: American ‘heroes’ will defeat ‘the radical left’ — like the Nazis and fascists

Published

53 mins ago

on

July 4, 2020

By

President Donald Trump escalated his rhetoric against political adversaries during a White House address on Independence Day.

One day after a speech at Mount Rushmore that was blasted as "perhaps the most un-American speech ever delivered by an American president," Trump seemed to group his domestic critics with enemies that America has fought wars against.

"American heros defeated the nazis, dethroned the fascists, toppled the communists, saved American values, upheld American principles and chased down the terrorists to the very ends of the earth," Trump said. "We are now in the process of defeating the radical left, the Marxists, the anarchists, the agitators, the looters and people who in many instances have absolutely no clue what they are doing."

‘Most people are not wearing masks’ as Trump hosts the ‘largest event since the start of the pandemic’ at the White House

Published

2 hours ago

on

July 4, 2020

By

President Donald Trump on Saturday hosted the largest White House event since the start of the coronavirus lockdowns.

As attendees began to gather, the White House press corps posted photos of the event.

While the White House was asking people to wear masks, they were not required to attend the event.

Sign on the South Lawn of the WH for tonight's event: pic.twitter.com/wF6mxrWfLz

— Mark Knoller (@markknoller) July 4, 2020

