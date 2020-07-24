WATCH: Kayleigh McEnany gets testy with CNN reporter for grilling her over Trump’s Russia call

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Friday refused to provide a direct answer when asked if President Donald Trump had confronted Russian president Vladimir Putin over election meddling during a recent conversation.
“Today the nation’s top counterintelligence officials said that Russia is one of three countries that is actively working to interfere in our election. Did the president bring up election interference on the call with the Russian president yesterday?” asked CNN reporter Kaitlan Collins.
“Again, I wasn’t on the call, but the president — I was not on the call, the president — the president has taken more actions for election security than his predecessor, who gave a stand-down order when he learned about election interference, Susan Rice gave that stand-down order,” McEnany replied.
“By contrast, we have given a ton of funding to election security, we take our elections seriously and we believe in election integrity,” she added.
“My question is did President Trump bring it up on the call?” Collins asked, but McEnany refused to answer.
“Justin? Justin?” McEnany said. “I was not on the call, Kaitlan, stop filibustering.”
“You didn’t answer my question,” Collins shot back.
“Justin? Justin? Okay, Justin no longer has a question. Anyone else?” McEnany said, moving on.
Sen. Ron Wyden excoriated his Republican colleagues in a floor speech Thursday as they prepared to skip town for the weekend without finalizing a plan to extend the $600-per-week boost in unemployment benefits set to expire in just two days, leaving 30 million Americans without a key financial lifeline.
"Here's the message that I think the folks who are walking on an economic tightrope this weekend need to hear: On this side of the aisle, we've been ready to go for weeks, essentially months," Wyden said, referring to Senate Democrats. "As of this afternoon, with benefits expiring in two days, the other side of the aisle has no piece of legislation on offer."
This summer’s surge in coronavirus infections has been felt all over the Sun Belt, from Florida to Texas to Arizona. David Nather, in Axios, reports that Republican governors in four Sun Belt states are now suffering from low approval of their handling of the crisis — whereas in California, another state that is being hit hard by the surge, Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom is still popular.
Citing polling data that Axios received from Survey Monkey, Nather notes that residents of Arizona, Florida, Georgia and Texas were asked whether or not they approved of the way in which their governors have handed the coronavirus crisis — and the Republican governors of those four states all fared badly, including Florida’s Ron DeSantis, Texas’ Greg Abbott, Arizona’s Doug Ducey and Georgia’s Brian Kemp. Disapproval ranged from 62% for Ducey and 58% for DeSantis to 55% for Kemp and Abbott.
Yet another 'Karen' video is making the rounds, this time showing a woman in a supermarket parking lot calling the police saying she's fearful of a man who asked for her insurance after a minor fender bender.
The video was posted to the Instagram page Karens Gone Wild, and apparently took place in Santa Barbara, California. The man filming the video, who is of Mexican descent, says he simply asked for the woman's insurance after she scraped his side-view mirror with her car, which prompted her to accuse him of being threatening -- an accusation he says she made because he looks "a certain way."