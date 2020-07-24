WATCH: Kayleigh McEnany gets testy with CNN reporter for grilling her over Trump’s Russia call

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Friday refused to provide a direct answer when asked if President Donald Trump had confronted Russian president Vladimir Putin over election meddling during a recent conversation.

“Today the nation’s top counterintelligence officials said that Russia is one of three countries that is actively working to interfere in our election. Did the president bring up election interference on the call with the Russian president yesterday?” asked CNN reporter Kaitlan Collins.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Again, I wasn’t on the call, but the president — I was not on the call, the president — the president has taken more actions for election security than his predecessor, who gave a stand-down order when he learned about election interference, Susan Rice gave that stand-down order,” McEnany replied.

“By contrast, we have given a ton of funding to election security, we take our elections seriously and we believe in election integrity,” she added.

“My question is did President Trump bring it up on the call?” Collins asked, but McEnany refused to answer.

“Justin? Justin?” McEnany said. “I was not on the call, Kaitlan, stop filibustering.”

“You didn’t answer my question,” Collins shot back.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Justin? Justin? Okay, Justin no longer has a question. Anyone else?” McEnany said, moving on.

Watch video below: