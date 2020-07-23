Quantcast
Connect with us

WATCH: L.A. woman throws tantrum because Black deliveryman was entering her building to drop off food

Published

43 mins ago

on

On Thursday, a viral video circulated of a Los Angeles woman losing her temper because a Black Postmates deliveryman was trying to bring food to another tenant in her building.

“So you’re not going to let me in to deliver this food?” asked the deliveryman. “I have the number.” He moved to enter it on the keypad.

“Don’t point that sh*t at me!” she snapped, referring to the phone he was using to record. “Don’t deliver anything here, we don’t want you here. I don’t want you here. I don’t want you here at all.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“There’s a woman at the door,” the deliveryman told the tenant through the intercom.

“Hello? Who is this?” demanded the woman, leaning close to speak to the tenant.

“Excuse me, can you back away from me now?” said the deliveryman.

“Who’s speaking?” the woman continued. “I live in this building. Who is this?” She appeared skeptical that the tenant lived in the building, even though they were speaking through the building’s intercom. “I’m not letting this man in, can I bring your food to you?”

“Who are you, who is this?” asked the tenant, confused.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I live here, asshole! And I pay rent here,” the woman snapped.

“I do too, so what are you asking?” said the tenant.

“I’m asking you to get out of my building because you don’t live here,” said the woman, rounding on the deliveryman.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m a Black man, I’m trying to deliver—”

“I don’t care if he’s a purple man! He doesn’t live here,” said the woman. “I don’t know him and I don’t want people buzzing him into my building … he’s not a delivery boy, he has no car, no bike, nothing.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“That car that I pulled up in? That’s my white car,” he said, pointing to it.

Watch below:

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Fake CDC document goes viral as anti-mask and QAnon conspiracists seek to sabotage efforts to halt COVID-19

Published

1 min ago

on

July 23, 2020

By

Coronavirus skeptics are pushing a forged document across social media to undermine public support for masks.

The forgery falsely claims the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention does not recommend the usage of N95 respirator masks to protect against the coronavirus, and has been shared across Facebook, Twitter, Reddit and specialized discussion forums, reported The Daily Beast.

“The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) does not recommend that the general public wear N95 respirator mask to protect themselves from respiratory diseases, including coronavirus (COVID-19),” the forgery falsely claims, under a photoshopped CDC letterhead.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

White House folds on payroll tax cut again — concedes it won’t be in the next stimulus

Published

22 mins ago

on

July 23, 2020

By

On Thursday, CNN congressional correspondent Manu Raju reported that the White House has given up on including a payroll tax cut in the next round of coronavirus stimulus — but still hopes it will be included in a future round of legislation.

WH concedes defeat: Payroll tax cut won’t be in Senate GOP bill that will be unveiled today, after GOP senators dismissed Trump’s call to include it.“Not in this” bill, Mnuchin says to @JDiamond1 at the WH. “But we're going to come back again. There may be a CARES 5.0."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump might not get his COVID vaccine October surprise — but he’ll probably declare victory anyway: op-ed

Published

25 mins ago

on

July 23, 2020

By

Writing in POLITICO this Wednesday, Adam Cancryn says that while President Trump's odds of getting a coronavirus vaccine to tout before election day are slim, he'll likely turn the vaccine's development into a divisive political issue anyway.

"There is virtually no chance that the U.S. will have a proven vaccine by Election Day," Cancryn writes, adding that it "could also take well into 2021 to produce and distribute the hundreds of millions of shots needed to inoculate the entire country."

"Yet at the same time, drugmakers’ sprint through early clinical trials means leading vaccine candidates could begin to show indications of their effectiveness by late October, offering Trump the opportunity to seize on them as a potential game-changer," he continues.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image