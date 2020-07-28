WATCH LIVE: Bill Barr to face grilling in House Judiciary hearing

Attorney General William Barr will appear before the House Judiciary Committee on Tuesday.

In his prepared opening statement, Barr will go on the offensive against Democrats, who are expected to question him about the Justice Department’s handling of Roger Stone’s and Michael Flynn’s cases.

“Ever since I made it clear that I was going to do everything I could to get to the bottom of the grave abuses involved in the bogus ‘Russiagate’ scandal, many of the Democrats on this Committee have attempted to discredit me by conjuring up a narrative that I am simply the president’s factotum who disposes of criminal cases according to his instructions,” Barr will say, according to a statement released Monday.

He is also expected to be asked about the federal crackdown in Portland and other cities.

The hearing is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. (ET).