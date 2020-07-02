WATCH: Mask-hating woman coughs on ‘sheep’ at UPS Store after they ask her to leave for holding US flag over her face

Another video is circulating showing someone confronting store employees over a requirement to wear a face mask.

The video allegedly takes place at a UPS store in Costa Mesa, California, and starts out showing a woman asking store employee why they’re refusing her service. The woman can be seen holding an American flag cloth over her mouth, which apparently doesn’t meet the store’s guidelines.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Can you leave?” a store employee says.

“There’s gonna be a lot of lawsuits over this,” the woman shoots back.

A store customer then reminds the woman that the store employees are only following state guidelines.

“It is not a law,” the woman responds. “You’re all sheep and you’re all idiots … it’s toxic to breathe in carbon dioxide the whole time in a mask.”

The woman then intentionally coughs inside the store before leaving.

ADVERTISEMENT

The same anti-mask protestor recently seen in a viral video trying to shop at Crossroads Trading consignment store in Costa Mesa, Ca is back. This time she’s at the UPS store in Costa Mesa, holding a small flag over her mouth. Upset when refused service- she starts coughing. pic.twitter.com/uBJ6MTFEVW — InMinivanHell (@inminivanhell) June 19, 2020

The video was posted to social media by Valerie Taglione, who posted another video earlier this month showing her confronting employees of another Costa Mesa business over the mask requirement.