WATCH: Mask-hating woman coughs on ‘sheep’ at UPS Store after they ask her to leave for holding US flag over her face

Published

1 min ago

on

Another video is circulating showing someone confronting store employees over a requirement to wear a face mask.

The video allegedly takes place at a UPS store in Costa Mesa, California, and starts out showing a woman asking store employee why they’re refusing her service. The woman can be seen holding an American flag cloth over her mouth, which apparently doesn’t meet the store’s guidelines.

“Can you leave?” a store employee says.

“There’s gonna be a lot of lawsuits over this,” the woman shoots back.

A store customer then reminds the woman that the store employees are only following state guidelines.

“It is not a law,” the woman responds. “You’re all sheep and you’re all idiots … it’s toxic to breathe in carbon dioxide the whole time in a mask.”

The woman then intentionally coughs inside the store before leaving.

The video was posted to social media by Valerie Taglione, who posted another video earlier this month showing her confronting employees of another Costa Mesa business over the mask requirement.

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
Former SDNY prosecutor asks why Epstein girlfriend’s case is being run out of public corruption unit

Published

15 mins ago

on

July 2, 2020

By

A former U.S. Attorney from the Southern District of New York, Elie Honig, noted that Jeffrey Epstein’s girlfriend is being charged as part of an investigation by the Public Corruption Unit -- not the sex crimes unit.

"SDNY just announced the Ghislaine Maxwell case - like the original Epstein case - is staffed by the Public Corruption Unit," he tweeted Thursday. "I worked at SDNY and did sex trafficking cases. They do NOT run out of Public Corruption - unless there is some potential angle against a public official."

https://twitter.com/eliehonig/status/1278724724940509186

The same question was raised about Epstein because in his case, child sex trafficking was also charged through the public corruption unit instead of sex crimes.

‘Must really hate yourself’: Kellyanne Conway’s daughter Claudia wonders how any woman could support Trump

Published

50 mins ago

on

July 2, 2020

By

George and Kellyanne Conway's daughter Claudia has become a political commenter in her own right, taking to social media to unleash her logic on the Washington, D.C. establishment.

After a series of videos from TikTok were discovered from the young Conway, she started her own Twitter account adding to the chorus of voices speaking out against President Donald Trump.

"if you’re a woman supporting trump, i feel bad for you. you must really hate yourself. lots of internalized misogyny... yikes," she typed.

https://twitter.com/claudiamconwayy/status/1278740263280750594

It was similar to an opinion conveyed by former first lady Barbara Bush, who said in 2016 she wasn't supporting Trump. Her husband, former President George H.W. Bush agreed, also casting a ballot for Hillary Clinton in 2016.

2020 Election

An obvious explanation for Trump’s subservience to Putin is staring us in the face

Published

1 hour ago

on

July 2, 2020

By

Although Donald Trump now claims the whole thing is a "hoax" — his favorite term to discredit any story that's true — the president was clearly told by intelligence officials that Russia was paying bounties to Afghan fighters to kill American troops. Over the weekend, the New York Times reported that Trump was briefed and there was a large intra-agency meeting held by the National Security Council. When the White House denied that Trump had ever heard anything about this, sources came up with a date for the briefing: Feb. 27. Further reporting from the Associated Press indicates that Trump was shown an earlier version of this intelligence more than a year ago, and that then-national security adviser John Bolton personally briefed him in March 2019. Financial documents also back up the story, and the name of one Afghan middleman has surfaced.

