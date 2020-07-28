Quantcast
WATCH: Pelosi dismisses Bill Barr as 'just a henchman for the president' following congressional testimony

Published

40 mins ago

on

MSNBC chief legal analyst Ari Melber interviewed Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) following Attorney General Bill Barr’s testimony before the House Judiciary Committee on Tuesday.

Melber asked Pelosi about one moment in Barr’s testimony, when he responded to her characterization of Department of Homeland Security agents in Portland being like storm troopers.

Barr said, “I think it’s irresponsible to call these federal law enforcement officers stormtroopers.”

Pelosi replied that Barr did not say anything when Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani compared the FBI agents executing a search warrant on Michael Cohen were stormtroopers.

“He should be answering for what he did at Lafayette Square, a disgrace. So this — it’s really — he was like a blob, he was like a — just a henchman for the president of the United States instead of the attorney general of the United States of America,” she charged.

Watch:


Arizona GOP chair had Twitter account 'temporarily limited' for spreading COVID misinformation: report

Published

9 mins ago

July 28, 2020

Published

9 mins ago

on

July 28, 2020

By

The medical doctor who runs the Arizona Republican Party had her Twitter account "temporarily limited" for spreading misinformation during the coronavirus pandemic.

"Twitter has 'temporarily limited' the account features of Arizona Republican Party Chairwoman Kelli Ward after determining she violated its policy on spreading misleading and 'potentially harmful' information about the COVID-19 pandemic," the Arizona Republic reported Tuesday. "Ward, a physician, has downplayed the severity of the virus's spread in Arizona, even as caseloads skyrocketed and the state spiraled into a national hot spot.

Russia caught disseminating COVID disinformation through three English-language websites: report

Published

1 hour ago

July 28, 2020

Published

1 hour ago

on

July 28, 2020

By

On Tuesday, The New York Times reported that Russia used a trio of English-language sites to spread false information about the coronavirus pandemic.

"Russian military intelligence, known as the G.R.U., has used its ties with a Russian government information center, InfoRos, and other websites to push out disinformation and propaganda about the pandemic, such as amplifying false Chinese arguments that the virus was created by the United States military and articles that said Russia’s medical assistance could bring a new détente with Washington," reported Julian Barnes.

