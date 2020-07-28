WATCH: Pelosi dismisses Bill Barr as ‘just a henchman for the president’ following congressional testimony

MSNBC chief legal analyst Ari Melber interviewed Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) following Attorney General Bill Barr’s testimony before the House Judiciary Committee on Tuesday.

Melber asked Pelosi about one moment in Barr’s testimony, when he responded to her characterization of Department of Homeland Security agents in Portland being like storm troopers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Barr said, “I think it’s irresponsible to call these federal law enforcement officers stormtroopers.”

Pelosi replied that Barr did not say anything when Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani compared the FBI agents executing a search warrant on Michael Cohen were stormtroopers.

“He should be answering for what he did at Lafayette Square, a disgrace. So this — it’s really — he was like a blob, he was like a — just a henchman for the president of the United States instead of the attorney general of the United States of America,” she charged.

Watch: