WATCH: Trump plays catch with Little League players as MLB teams take a knee at Nationals Park

Major League Baseball returned for a shortened season on Thursday.

At Nationals Park in Southeast DC, every player on the Washington Nationals and New York Yankees wore “Black Lives Matter” warm-up jerseys and took a knee in defiance of President Donald Trump.

Every Yankees and Nationals player and coach took a knee during the opening ceremonies of tonight’s MLB opener. Morgan Freeman spoke, addressing social injustice. pic.twitter.com/ldK3TMzRtT — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) July 23, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

A few miles away, Trump played catch with Little League players.



Meanwhile, his son Donald Trump, Jr. was ridiculing Dr. Tony Fauci, 79, for throwing out the first pitch.

Slow the pitches down please pic.twitter.com/ko8Nbn2S39 — Bryan Harnsberger Psy.D (@PSYCH_HYPE) July 24, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Donald Trump, Jr. was mocking Dr. Tony Fauci, 79, for throwing out the first pitch.

Just a bit outside!!! pic.twitter.com/pf7hA99z3n — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 24, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Prior to the start of the game, BLM was painted on the pitcher’s mound.

ADVERTISEMENT