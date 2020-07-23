WATCH: Trump plays catch with Little League players as MLB teams take a knee at Nationals Park

Quantcast
Trump plays catch with Little League players as MLB teams take a knee at Nationals Park

July 23, 2020

Major League Baseball returned for a shortened season on Thursday.

At Nationals Park in Southeast DC, every player on the Washington Nationals and New York Yankees wore “Black Lives Matter” warm-up jerseys and took a knee in defiance of President Donald Trump.

A few miles away, Trump played catch with Little League players.


Meanwhile, his son Donald Trump, Jr. was ridiculing Dr. Tony Fauci, 79, for throwing out the first pitch.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump, Jr. was mocking Dr. Tony Fauci, 79, for throwing out the first pitch.

Prior to the start of the game, BLM was painted on the pitcher’s mound.

DHS threatens Netflix filmmakers to keep damning footage from airing before the election: report

July 23, 2020

July 23, 2020

On Thursday, The New York Times reported that a pair of Netflix filmmakers shooting a behind-the-scenes documentary about President Donald Trump's immigration policy were threatened by federal officials, ordered to delete footage unflattering to Immigration and Customs Enforcement Officers, and told to delay release of the documentary until after the 2020 election.

"In early 2017, as Immigration and Customs Enforcement prepared to carry out the hard-line agenda on which President Trump had campaigned, agency leaders jumped at the chance to let two filmmakers give a behind-the-scenes look at the process," reported Caitlin Dickerson. "But as the documentary neared completion in recent months, the administration fought mightily to keep it from being released until after the 2020 election. After granting rare access to parts of the country’s powerful immigration enforcement machinery that are usually invisible to the public, administration officials threatened legal action and sought to block parts of it from seeing the light of day."

Trump's candidate briefings in 2016 were conducted by FBI agents working on the Russia probe: report

July 23, 2020

July 23, 2020

According to a document declassified by Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe, Trump's intelligence briefings as a presidential candidate in 2016 were conducted by FBI agents who were working on the Russia investigation, Politico reported on Thursday.

"The agents’ decision to monitor the briefing appeared aimed at gleaning information from Trump’s close adviser, Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, who attended the briefing with Trump, and then-New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, who was Trump’s transition team leader at the time," reported Kyle Cheney and Andrew Desidiero. "Flynn was codenamed 'Crossfire Razor' by investigators, and the document heading includes a reference to his case. At the time, Trump had recently secured the Republican presidential nomination."

