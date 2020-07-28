WATCH: Trump trade adviser walks off as CBS reporter tries to ask about president’s anti-Fauci conspiracy theory retweets
On Tuesday, CBS reporter Paula Reid tried to ask White House trade adviser Peter Navarro about President Donald Trump retweeting conspiracy theories attacking Dr. Anthony Fauci.
Navarro’s response was to wave her away and walk off from the podium.
Two weeks ago, Navarro caused a stir by writing an op-ed in USA TODAY claiming that Fauci “has been wrong about everything.” The ensuing controversy caused the White House to distance from Navarro.
Watch below:
WH Advisor Peter Navarro walked off when I tried to ask him about Trump Admin attacks on Dr. Fauci. Two weeks ago Navarro published a scathing op-ed on Fauci & yesterday mocked his first pitch ⚾️. Hard to believe he would do this if he didn’t think Trump would approve. pic.twitter.com/llpMXv5d8p
— Paula Reid (@PaulaReidCBS) July 28, 2020