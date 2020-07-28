Quantcast
Connect with us

WATCH: Trump trade adviser walks off as CBS reporter tries to ask about president’s anti-Fauci conspiracy theory retweets

Published

2 hours ago

on

On Tuesday, CBS reporter Paula Reid tried to ask White House trade adviser Peter Navarro about President Donald Trump retweeting conspiracy theories attacking Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Navarro’s response was to wave her away and walk off from the podium.

Two weeks ago, Navarro caused a stir by writing an op-ed in USA TODAY claiming that Fauci “has been wrong about everything.” The ensuing controversy caused the White House to distance from Navarro.

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch below:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

‘Traitor tot’ Donald Trump Jr. mocked after Twitter puts him in a timeout: ‘Maybe he’ll go fail at being cool somewhere else’

Published

16 mins ago

on

July 28, 2020

By

President Donald Trump's son Donald Trump Jr. was suspended on Twitter for spreading a conspiracy theory about COVID-19.

"The Tweet is in violation of our COVID-19 misinformation policy," a Twitter spokesperson said. "The account will be locked until the account owner removes the Tweet."

The president recently ranted about his First Amendment right to post false information online.

https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1287880895051907072

Trump fans are irate over Twitter's move, saying that if they muzzle Jr. then any American is next. In fact, it only impacts Americans who post false information about the coronavirus that could endanger the public.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Bill Barr’s lies about the Mueller report were ‘devastating’ to congressional oversight: Ex-impeachment counsel

Published

25 mins ago

on

July 28, 2020

By

On Tuesday, as Attorney General William Barr prepared to testify before the House, a new book by House impeachment counsel Norm Eisen hit the shelves.

One of the key points of the book, Eisen said in an interview with Just Security, is that Barr's lies about former special counsel Robert Mueller's report upended Congress' attempts to exert oversight of the president.

"The Attorney General’s out-and-out lies in his summary of the Mueller Report had a devastating effect on Congress’s work," said Eisen. "[it] galvanized the collective wisdom around the idea that Mueller had let Trump off, and it drained the energy out of the Report. Later, when we got the Report and saw the shocking evidence of criminal misconduct, it was too late to recover that public and political energy. To my dying day, I will believe that if the redacted Mueller Report had been released without Barr’s intervention, we would certainly have seen a much earlier impeachment against Trump based on at least five episodes of obstruction of justice."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Minnesota GOP group under fire for comparing face masks to Nazi persecution of Jews

Published

34 mins ago

on

July 28, 2020

By

The Republican Party of Minnesota's Wabasha County is under fire after an image was posted to its Facebook page suggesting that putting on a face mask is akin to a Jew putting on a Star of David patch in Nazi Germany, KARE11 reports.

“It’s a disgrace to the memory of WWII veterans as well as survivors of the Holocaust and anybody that fought,” the executive director of the Jewish Community Relations Council, Steve Hunegs, told CBS Minnesota.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image