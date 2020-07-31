Quantcast
Watch Tucker Carlson interview Alan Dershowitz: ‘But when you were on Pedo Island…’

Published

1 min ago

on

Alan Dershowitz, who defended President Donald Trump during the impeachment trial, has been very defensive after Jeffrey Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre named him in new court filings.

Dershowitz tweeted defensively on the subject on Friday morning and appeared on Fox News on Friday night to address the allegations.

And then Fox News host Tucker Carlson referred to Epstein’s private island as “Pedo Island” — in referencing to pedophilia.

Dershwitz denied seeing any young women while on the island.

“The only time was through academic situations, when I was representing him as a lawyer — yes, he lent me his house because my granddaughter was in a soccer tournament, but it was empty,” he claimed. “It was only the housekeeper and it was just a friendly gesture.”


Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner received over $36 million in 2019 — while serving in the White House: report

Published

42 mins ago

on

July 31, 2020

By

President Donald Trump's older daughter and her husband made tens of millions of dollars while serving in the White House.

"Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner earned at least $36.2 million as they served in the White House last year, reporting a boost in income from some companies they own that hold residential and commercial properties, new disclosures released Friday show. President Trump’s daughter and her husband, who both serve as top advisers to him, reported a minimum combined income that was at least $7 million higher than in 2018, when they reported making at least $29 million, according to their personal financial disclosures, which they are required to file annually," The Washington Post reported Friday.

2020 Election

Nancy Pelosi admonished Trump official for withholding information on Russian election interference: report

Published

1 hour ago

on

July 31, 2020

By

Russia's efforts to reelect President Donald Trump were the focus of a closed-door hearing on Capitol Hill on Friday.

"Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other top House Democrats admonished the country’s top counterintelligence official during a classified election security briefing Friday, accusing him of keeping Americans in the dark about the details of Russia’s continued interference in the 2020 campaign," Politico reported. "Pelosi hinted at the conflict upon emerging from the briefing Friday morning, saying she thought the administration was 'withholding' evidence of foreign election meddling."

2020 Election

Laurence Tribe explains the constitutional ‘fail-safe’ — that could result in President Nancy Pelosi

Published

2 hours ago

on

July 31, 2020

By

Constitutional law expert Laurence Tribe was interviewed on Friday by MSNBC's Joy Reid on "The ReidOut."

Tribe, who has taught at Harvard Law for fifty years and argued dozens of cases before the U.S. Supreme Court offered an intriguing theory Reid suggested had cheered up many of her viewers.

Reid asked Tribe about President Donald Trump talking about trying to delay the November election as he trails former Vice President Joe Biden in the polls.

"They're trying to make it look chaotic but there's a fail-safe mechanism built into the constitution itself," Tribe said. "No matter how much dust he throws into the gears, at high noon on January 20th, 2021, if there has not been a new president elected, at that point, Nancy Pelosi, Speaker of the House become president of the United States."

