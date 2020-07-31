Watch Tucker Carlson interview Alan Dershowitz: ‘But when you were on Pedo Island…’

Alan Dershowitz, who defended President Donald Trump during the impeachment trial, has been very defensive after Jeffrey Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre named him in new court filings.

Dershowitz tweeted defensively on the subject on Friday morning and appeared on Fox News on Friday night to address the allegations.

And then Fox News host Tucker Carlson referred to Epstein’s private island as “Pedo Island” — in referencing to pedophilia.

Dershwitz denied seeing any young women while on the island.

“The only time was through academic situations, when I was representing him as a lawyer — yes, he lent me his house because my granddaughter was in a soccer tournament, but it was empty,” he claimed. “It was only the housekeeper and it was just a friendly gesture.”