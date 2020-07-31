Alan Dershowitz mocked for defensive tweet after he’s named in damning new Epstein documents

Trump-defending attorney Alan Dershowitz on Friday posted a defensive tweet hours after he was named in newly unsealed documents pertaining to the late alleged child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

According to the documents, victim Virginia Giuffre alleged that Epstein required her to “have sexual relations with Dershowitz on numerous occasions while she was a minor,” while also alleging Dershowitz “was an eye-witness to the sexual abuse of many other minors by Epstein and several of Epstein’s co-conspirators.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Additionally, Giuffre claimed that Dershowitz worked on a plea deal for Epstein to avoid getting implicated himself as a co-conspirator in the late billionaire’s crimes.

Reacting to this, Dershowitz claimed that he actually wanted these documents to come out because they helped prove his innocence.

“I demanded release of all documents because they contain emails and manuscripts proving in Guiffre’s own words that she never met me,” Dershowitz wrote. “I knew they would repeat her false accusations against me, Al and Tipper Gore and others, which her own lawyers admit are ‘wrong.'”

Many of Dershowitz’s Twitter followers were not buying his spin, however, and mocked him as “Captain Underpants” in his replies, a reference to his past claims that he kept his underwear on when he received a massage from a young woman at one of Epstein’s properties.

Check out some reactions below.

Alan, you are done. And to think I once looked up to you. — Artie Vandelay (@ArtieVandelay1) July 31, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

.@AlanDersh "But I kept my underwear on the whole time I was getting massaged by Epstein's underage sex slave" The Underwear: pic.twitter.com/D9YChLTZii — Drunk Superman (@ManuvSteele) July 31, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

You sound like a fucking pig! You are just as disgusting as Epstein and Maxwell. Burn in hell you pedo. 🖕🏽 — J Lee Castillo (@Lee4USCongress) July 31, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Good morning, captain underpants — Scott Wayland (@sewayland) July 31, 2020

This is how he operates for guilty clients…deny…then smear the accuser…. — 🇺🇸Witch Hunter🇺🇸 (@bigriverbeef) July 31, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

I’m sorry Alan, but this appears to be the beginning of the end of your illustrious career. You’re careening down the the same road Roy Cohn traveled. That’s what happens when you lack morals. — THE BIG GRUNT (@THEBIGGRUNT1) July 31, 2020

In 1997, Dershowitz wrote a controversial op-ed for the Los Angeles Times titled “Statutory Rape is an Outdated Concept,” which advocated for lowering the age of consent to 15, no matter how old the partner was. SCUMBAG — Sara Nur Yıldız (@SN_Yildiz) July 31, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Sure, Captain Underpants. pic.twitter.com/ULGJK6ioHH — MsAnagram Knows Black Lives Matter (@MsAnagram) July 31, 2020

Nervous, aren’t you? Your perceived “brilliance” is NOT gonna save you this time, captain underpants! — Brenda (@PissedOffinNH) July 31, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

By all means, let them release ALL of the videos, photos, transactions, events, encounters, etc … as well as Trump's tax returns. — jonathan krop – atomicpopmonkey (@KropMonkey) July 31, 2020

All of that legal work for individual 1 wasn't just pro boner? — 🆘TurnTexasBlue🆘 (@SuperDuperSJW) July 31, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Alright, alright keep your pants on. — Bexley Lister (@BexleyLister) July 31, 2020

Oh dear. Martha's Vineyard's going to be an even tougher crowd for you now, Al. pic.twitter.com/9p5iPT9Y0p — Cleotis (@tkscoloradova) July 31, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Your commitment to Tweeting Through It has been a genuine inspiration to me. Never stop posting — Butt Praxis (@buttpraxis) July 31, 2020

“I knew they would repeat her false accusations against me! I’m not owned! I’m NOT owned!!!” — Ace Rothstein (@MrMojok69) July 31, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT