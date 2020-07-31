Quantcast
Alan Dershowitz mocked for defensive tweet after he's named in damning new Epstein documents

9 mins ago

Trump-defending attorney Alan Dershowitz on Friday posted a defensive tweet hours after he was named in newly unsealed documents pertaining to the late alleged child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

According to the documents, victim Virginia Giuffre alleged that Epstein required her to “have sexual relations with Dershowitz on numerous occasions while she was a minor,” while also alleging Dershowitz “was an eye-witness to the sexual abuse of many other minors by Epstein and several of Epstein’s co-conspirators.”

Additionally, Giuffre claimed that Dershowitz worked on a plea deal for Epstein to avoid getting implicated himself as a co-conspirator in the late billionaire’s crimes.

Reacting to this, Dershowitz claimed that he actually wanted these documents to come out because they helped prove his innocence.

“I demanded release of all documents because they contain emails and manuscripts proving in Guiffre’s own words that she never met me,” Dershowitz wrote. “I knew they would repeat her false accusations against me, Al and Tipper Gore and others, which her own lawyers admit are ‘wrong.'”

Many of Dershowitz’s Twitter followers were not buying his spin, however, and mocked him as “Captain Underpants” in his replies, a reference to his past claims that he kept his underwear on when he received a massage from a young woman at one of Epstein’s properties.

Check out some reactions below.

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
