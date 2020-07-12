WATCH: Video shows how Trump makes his caddie hang on to the back of the golf cart

Despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and economic catastrophe, the leader of the free world spent the weekend golfing at his private, for-profit golf course in Virginia.

For the second day in a row, Donald Trump’s presidential motorcade traveled to Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia.

“Today marks the president’s 86th day trip to Sterling,” reported HuffPost correspondent S.V. Dáte, who was the White House pool reporter for print covering the day’s events.

“He has now spent 259 days on a golf course that he owns in his 1,270 days in office,” noted Dáte, who has closely tracked Trump’s golfing patterns.

Before leaving the White House for a Sunday game of golf, Trump lashed out at the media for reporting on his Saturday game of golf.

…rounds, no problem. When I play, Fake News CNN, and others, park themselves anywhere they can to get a picture, then scream “President Trump is playing golf.” Actually, I play VERY fast, get a lot of work done on the golf course, and also get a “tiny” bit of exercise. Not bad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 12, 2020

NBC News White House correspondent Kelly O’Donnell posted video on Sunday of Trump’s hobby.

She explained that golf courses are the only place Trump can drive and noted “the caddie holding on in back” where clubs are usually stored.

Brief video clip from the president’s golf outing. The course is the only place he gets to drive himself. Secret Service positioned nearby. The caddie holding on in back. pic.twitter.com/CbX31MPYD5 — Kelly O'Donnell (@KellyO) July 13, 2020