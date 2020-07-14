WATCH: White man yelling racial slurs has a meltdown in Sioux Falls after he gets doused with water

Although police received multiple calls about a South Dakota man yelling racial slurs and homophobic comments in downtown Sioux Falls this Monday, the man was never arrested, the Argus Leader reports.
The man’s tirade was caught on video, which shows him arguing with residents on a sidewalk. At one point during the incident, someone apparently doused him with water. According to police spokesman Sam Clemens, the man wasn’t arrested because his rant was well within his rights.
“What he’s doing really falls under free speech, so there’s really no laws that are broken,” Clemens said.
“There’s probably not a whole lot of things we can do in a situation like that, but sometimes having officers come and talk to people is enough to maybe persuade them to go somewhere else,” he added.
The man, who remains unidentified, has reportedly had run-ins with the police in the past for similar issues.
Watch video of the incident below:
Sorry for the horrible language but this happening in Sioux Falls right now. Driving by calling everyone outside fa****s and n*****s. Got a bucket of water thrown on him and said he was assaulted. Let’s do better SF.
Posted by Andrea Lynn on Monday, July 13, 2020
