WATCH: Woman storms off Walmart parking lot after employees laugh at her tantrum over face masks

A woman in Florida was caught on camera throwing a tantrum over having to wear a face mask in her local Walmart.

Local news station WESH reports that the woman tried to enter the Walmart in Winter Springs, Florida over the weekend without wearing any kind of face covering.

When she refused to wear a mask after being asked by employees to do so, she began yelling at them.

“You guys are a f*cking cult!” she shouted. “Never! I’m not wearing a mask! F*ck you!”

As she storms off the parking lot, employees can be heard laughing at her.

According to WESH, officials in Seminole County recently voted for a mask order that states “people working, living, visiting or doing business in Seminole County will be required to wear a face covering consistent with CDC guidelines while at all businesses, places of assembly and other places open to the public.”

Watch the video below.

Welcome to Central Florida, where Covid numbers are rapidly increasing yet there’s people who still think masks are a joke. #byebitch pic.twitter.com/USrBT2zRcK — morgs 🌵 (@morgan_lamarre) July 14, 2020