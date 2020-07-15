Quantcast
Connect with us

‘You can’t make me!’ Anti-maskers revolt after Walmart announces mandatory face covering rule

Published

2 hours ago

on

Walmart on Wednesday announced that all customers in its stores will have to wear face masks before entering starting on July 20th.

“While we’re certainly not the first business to require face coverings, we know this is a simple step everyone can take for their safety and the safety of others in our facilities,” the company explains in its announcement. “According to the CDC, face coverings help decrease the spread of COVID-19, and because the virus can be spread by people who don’t have symptoms and don’t know they are infected, it’s critically important for everyone to wear a face covering in public and social distance.”

ADVERTISEMENT

These basic public health measures aren’t sitting well with many anti-face mask conservatives, however — check out some angry reactions below.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Roger Stone claims he found God — but his faith sounds a lot like the QAnon conspiracy theory

Published

1 min ago

on

July 15, 2020

By

Roger Stone claims he found God before President Donald Trump commuted his prison sentence -- but his faith sounds a lot like the "QAnon" conspiracy theory.

The longtime Republican "dirty trickster" and self-described "libertine" says he had a spiritual awakening in January after attending an outdoor prayer service led by Franklin Graham, reported CBN News.

"At that moment, I felt the calling," Stone told the religious broadcasting network. "I stood up with 500 other people. I wasn't the slightest bit embarrassed. I confess that I was a sinner. I repeated a pledge that he recited, and it was as if a cement block was lifted off my chest. I can't even explain it."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Trash’: Angry white people threaten to ‘burn’ statue of Black woman after it replaces slave trader

Published

10 mins ago

on

July 15, 2020

By

A statue of a Black Lives Matter activist has come under fire by white people after it replaced a memorial for slave trader Edward Colston.

The new statue of Black Lives Matter protester Jen Reid was placed in Bristol, United Kingdom on Wednesday without the permission of the city council, which has suggested that it will be removed.

Reid was one of the activists who participated in toppling Colston's statue last month.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘We’re polite but not crazy!’ Canadians demand border remain shut to disease-ridden Americans

Published

13 mins ago

on

July 15, 2020

By

Canada has absolutely crushed the curve on novel coronavirus infections -- and Canadians are telling their government to keep the nation's borders closed to disease-ridden Americans.

Buffalo News reports that a recent poll shows that 81 percent of Canadians want to keep the border between the two countries closed, and that Rep. Brian Higgins (D-NY) garnered furious pushback from Canadian Twitter users earlier this month when he expressed his support to reopening travel between the U.S. and Canada.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image