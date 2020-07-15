‘You can’t make me!’ Anti-maskers revolt after Walmart announces mandatory face covering rule

Walmart on Wednesday announced that all customers in its stores will have to wear face masks before entering starting on July 20th.

“While we’re certainly not the first business to require face coverings, we know this is a simple step everyone can take for their safety and the safety of others in our facilities,” the company explains in its announcement. “According to the CDC, face coverings help decrease the spread of COVID-19, and because the virus can be spread by people who don’t have symptoms and don’t know they are infected, it’s critically important for everyone to wear a face covering in public and social distance.”

These basic public health measures aren’t sitting well with many anti-face mask conservatives, however — check out some angry reactions below.

I’m still going to go in without one, you can’t make me. — Karen Clounch 🇱🇷 (@clounch_karen) July 15, 2020

obedience masks… not about health… it’s about doin’ what you are told… no matter how stupid… and breathin’ y’er own used air makes ya stupid… it’s a simple fact… and the test is bullshit (:~:) pic.twitter.com/flzb4i7Ue6 — Charlie Fetty (@crfiii) July 15, 2020

On that day, I will visit #Walmart without a #mask to intentionally give them a ration of shit! Like “if your mask works, why would I need one?” — JustKen (@FuriousFarmBoy) July 15, 2020

@Walmart you have now joined the circus of fools with your mask requirement. We are being lied to about the spike. I have a medical condition so I won’t be wearing one. Oh and you can’t ask me about my medical condition. — dwpatriot99 (@dwpatriot99) July 15, 2020

So Wear A Mask Even Though The @CDCgov & #DrFauci Lied To Us‼️ Really @Walmart ⁉️@POTUS Please End This Insanity & Lock Up These Criminals‼️ Their Doing This To Rig The Election & Have #BillGates #ID2020 Vaccinate and Chip Us‼️ All To Bring In The #NWO ‼️

WAKE UP‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️ https://t.co/ampGt8aUrx pic.twitter.com/CUNYee8wfi — Bagels And Shade (@bagelsandshade) July 15, 2020

@WalmartInc Starting 7/20, shop anywhere but Walmart. That’s what I think about your mask rule. — Doug Bumbalough (@dok46222) July 15, 2020

Will be doing even more shopping on line. Not wearing a mask. Period. — Judy Woltmann (@jwoltmann) July 15, 2020

Dear @Walmart I won’t wear a mask unless in a hospital or doctor’s office. You are neither. You can shove your requirement. I’m moving my scripts to another pharmacy and you can go to hell. — ⬅️ That’s Me 🙋🏼‍♀️ ❤️🇺🇸 (@SouthernConLady) July 15, 2020

