‘We don’t have a Dr. Fauci problem’: Lindsey Graham defends top scientist after White House smears

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) this week defended the federal government’s top infectious disease expert after President Donald Trump and the White House put out statements defaming him.

At a press event on Tuesday, Graham was asked about the attempts to smear Dr. Anthony Fauci.

The Republican senator praised Fauci as “one of the smartest people I know.”

“Has he been right all the time? No,” Graham said. “We don’t have a Dr. Fauci problem. We need to be focusing on doing things to get us where we need to go. So, I have all the respect in the world for Dr. Fauci.”

Graham added: “I think any effort to undermine him is not going to be productive, quite frankly.”

Watch the video below.