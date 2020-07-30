‘We’ve gone from dog whistling to dog barking’: Morning Joe panel blasts Trump’s ‘clumsy and dumb’ racism

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough and Rev. Al Sharpton agreed that President Donald Trump’s latest housing policy was blatantly racist.

Trump rolled back an Obama-era policy on segregation in suburban housing, and the “Morning Joe” host said the plan was obviously aimed at promoting racism.

“He has become a parody of himself becoming a parody of himself,” Scarborough said. “We are so many layers down of this man becoming a parody, it’s baffling. This is George Wallace, 1968, this is George Wallace, 1972, and I almost feel like when I say that I need to apologize to George Wallace because I don’t think George Wallace was ever this clumsy and dumb in his blatant outreach on segregation. This is just pure segregation and the president is very proud of it.”

ADVERTISEMENT

…Your housing prices will go up based on the market, and crime will go down. I have rescinded the Obama-Biden AFFH Rule. Enjoy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 29, 2020

Sharpton agreed the president’s housing policy was aimed at appealing to racist voters.

“We’ve gone from dog whistling to dog barking now, and hoping if he barks at the dog the dog will bark back,” Sharpton said. “I think when you look at the fact that he is totally not only tone deaf, he’s out of time in terms of being consistent with the time in which he’s in. ,he white suburban is not there. and those that are there are not in the spirit of what he’s talking about. But we’re in the era of gentrification where the white suburban is not the white suburban anymore.”

“But this shows back to the 1970s when he and his father were sued by the federal government for housing discrimination,” Sharpton added. “He has made a business and political career out of [saying] they are going to ruin your neighborhood, I will keep them out of your neighborhood. I will protect you from the blacks, and that’s what he’s going to hear in a blatant way with no cover saying they will ruin your neighborhood. It’s all of that that comes with it, they are robbers, thieves, they’ll rape your daughters, that’s what he’s messaging here. What’s more offensive because those of us in the community that have known him are not surprised, but it but what’s so blatantly despicable.”