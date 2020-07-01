‘What changed my mind? 120,000 deaths’: Ex-Trump voters say his handling of COVID-19 finally broke them
The New York Times has profiled several people who supported President Donald Trump in 2016 but who now say they will not back him in 2020.
Although many of these voters cited myriad reasons for their disaffection with the president, one common theme that popped up was his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“What changed my mind? 120,000 deaths,” said 55-year-old Pennsylvania resident John Crilly. “He refused to realize, ‘Oh my god, there’s a virus coming our way; shouldn’t we do something, guys?’ Covid was the turning point. It’s the thing that touches home with everybody.”
29-year-old Michigan resident Ariel Oakley similarly said Trump’s handling of the pandemic had permanently turned her off from his campaign.
“With coronavirus, even just watching the press conferences, having him come out and say it’s all fake,” she said. “I have family who have unfortunately passed away from it.”
North Carolina resident Judith Goines, meanwhile, said that she voted for Trump in 2016 because he wasn’t a typical politician, although she conceded that he was an “appalling human being.”
But Trump’s approach hasn’t held up well during national crises, Goines admitted.
“But obviously with the coronavirus and the social unrest we’re dealing with, that’s where you need a politician, somebody with a little bit more couth,” she said.
2020 Election
‘What changed my mind? 120,000 deaths’: Ex-Trump voters say his handling of COVID-19 finally broke them
The New York Times has profiled several people who supported President Donald Trump in 2016 but who now say they will not back him in 2020.
Although many of these voters cited myriad reasons for their disaffection with the president, one common theme that popped up was his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.
2020 Election
Trump campaign ‘reassigns’ staffer in charge of rallies following Tulsa debacle: report
President Donald Trump's campaign is undergoing a shakeup following disappointing turnout for a controversial rally in Tulsa, according to a new report by Axios.
Campaign manager Brad Parscale had bragged that over 1 million people had signed up to attend the rally, but less than one-third of the arena was filled and the campaign took down an outside stage they thought would be necessary for an overflow crowd.
"Michael Glassner, the man who organizes President Trump's rallies, has been 'reassigned,' and Trump's 2016 Arizona chair Jeff DeWit will join the campaign as chief operating officer to oversee the final stretch to election day, three sources familiar with the situation tell Axios," Axios reported Tuesday.
2020 Election
Longtime GOP congressman loses primary to Q-Anon conspiracy theorist — and suddenly Democrats have a chance to win: report
Voters in Western Colorado have sent Republican Rep. Scott Tipton to Congress in five straight elections. But his winning streak ended on Tuesday when he lost his GOP primary to Lauren Boebert.
The race was called by Business Insider, Forbes and the Associated Press.