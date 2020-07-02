Quantcast
What if the feds sent you $1,200 every month?

Published

1 hour ago

on

On a bitter cold spring night 14 months ago, back in a more magical time when all things seemed possible in the 2020 president race, I stood on the steps leading down to Washington’s great Reflecting Pool waiting to hear from the most unlikely and arguably intriguing Democrat of all, the businessman and political neophyte Andrew Yang. Before Yang spoke, a stream of supporters went up to a microphone and, with the Lincoln Memorial looming behind them, said they had a dream that a Yang presidency would also mean his cornerstone policy idea — a check for $1,000 from the federal government, deliver…

2020 Election

‘Appalling’: Health experts bury Dallas church that hosted Mike Pence after choir members test positive for COVID-19

Published

11 mins ago

on

July 2, 2020

By

Public health experts are slamming a Dallas megachurch that hosted Vice President Mike Pence over the weekend after several of its choir members tested positive for COVID-19 earlier in the month.

BuzzFeed News reports that "at least five members of the choir and orchestra" at the First Baptist church in Dallas tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the weeks leading up to Pence's visit.

‘I’ve been called a monster’: Trump supporters can’t wait to pack into RNC — and complain criticism is ‘completely unfair’

Published

38 mins ago

on

July 2, 2020

By

President Donald Trump's supporters are eager to gather in Florida -- one of the nation's coronavirus hot spots -- for this summer's Republican National Convention.

GOP delegates from Pennsylvania say they're motivated to pack into the 15,000-seat VyStar Veterans Memorial arena in Jacksonville, where Trump is scheduled to speak Aug. 27, after seeing weeks of Black Lives Matter protests in cities nationwide, reported The Philadelphia Inquirer.

What one Fox News host is doing with his newfound clout: Attacking Republicans

Published

41 mins ago

on

July 2, 2020

By

The night after news broke that Fox News personality Tucker McNear Swanson Carlson broke colleague Sean Hannity's record for the highest-rated quarter of any cable news program in history, Carlson used his platform to say that most elected Republicans are "empty, sad people" desperate to fill a "yawning void inside where a personal life should be."
