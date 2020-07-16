Quantcast
White House attacks Dr. Fauci as ‘irresponsible’ — on Fox News

Published

1 min ago

on

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows appeared on Fox News on Thursday, where he called out Dr. Tony Fauci as “irresponsible.”

Meadows was asked about a controversial op-ed by Trump trade advisor Peter Navarro published in USA TODAY. The newspaper has since said the op-ed included misleading information and did not meet their fact-checking standards.

Meadows said it was “not appropriate” for Navarro to have expressed his personal opinion as he did.

But then Meadows lashed out at Dr. Fauci.

“He was at Georgetown the other day and he suggested that this virus was worse — or as bad — as the 1918 flu epidemic. And I can tell you that not only is that false, it is irresponsible to suggest so,” Meadows claimed.

Fauci’s actual comments show that Meadows was mad about any comparison to the 1918 pandemic.

“This is a pandemic of historic proportions,” Fauci said. “It’s something that I think when history looks back on it, it will be comparable to what we saw in 1918.”

Kayleigh McEnany’s briefing materials captured by Reuters photograph

Published

13 mins ago

on

July 16, 2020

By

On Thursday, during the White House briefing, Reuters photographer Jonathan Ernst managed to capture a picture of Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany's briefing materials.

The picture included a number of tabs for prepared talking points on issues like "Goya," "statues," "golf", "privil," and "lies." It also appeared to have a section on former special counsel Robert Mueller, but misspelled as "Meuller."

... reuters photographer jonathan ernst got this shot today of press secy. kayleigh mcenany's briefing materials which include topic headings for:

Now Georgia’s GOP governor is suing Atlanta’s mayor to stop any coronavirus mask mandates

Published

47 mins ago

on

July 16, 2020

By

On Thursday, Gov. Brian Kemp (R-GA) filed a lawsuit against Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, for moving ahead with a citywide face mask requirement amid the coronavirus pandemic.

On Wednesday, Kemp had issued an executive order nullifying mask requirements at the municipal level. However, Bottoms refused to back down, daring the governor to take her to court over public health.

BREAKING: Governor Kemp has filed a lawsuit against Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and the Atlanta City Council following her efforts to require face masks in public places during the pandemic. Here are a couple pages of the 124 page complaint. pic.twitter.com/sT26IayeNZ

California man arrested after allegedly pulling a loaded gun at Black Lives Matter mural

Published

55 mins ago

on

July 16, 2020

By

On Thursday, The Sacramento Bee reported that a man in Martinez, California was arrested after bystanders said he allegedly yelled "All lives matter!" out his car window while driving past a Black Lives Matter mural — then got out and brandished a loaded gun.

"Joseph Osuna was charged with two felonies — 'unlawful firearm activity and possessing a firearm not registered to the owner,' according to Bay Area News Group, citing district attorney spokesman Scott Alonso. Osuna also faces a misdemeanor charge for 'allegedly exhibiting a concealed weapon,' according to the publication," reported Summer Lin. "Osuna was arrested on July 5 after witnesses said he yelled 'All lives matter' while driving past the BLM mural painted outside Justice Wakefield Taylor Courthouse, CBS San Francisco reported. Osuna, 30, is accused of getting out of the car and pointing a loaded gun at a bystander, the outlet reported."

