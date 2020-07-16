White House attacks Dr. Fauci as ‘irresponsible’ — on Fox News

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows appeared on Fox News on Thursday, where he called out Dr. Tony Fauci as “irresponsible.”

Meadows was asked about a controversial op-ed by Trump trade advisor Peter Navarro published in USA TODAY. The newspaper has since said the op-ed included misleading information and did not meet their fact-checking standards.

Meadows said it was “not appropriate” for Navarro to have expressed his personal opinion as he did.

But then Meadows lashed out at Dr. Fauci.

“He was at Georgetown the other day and he suggested that this virus was worse — or as bad — as the 1918 flu epidemic. And I can tell you that not only is that false, it is irresponsible to suggest so,” Meadows claimed.

Fauci’s actual comments show that Meadows was mad about any comparison to the 1918 pandemic.

“This is a pandemic of historic proportions,” Fauci said. “It’s something that I think when history looks back on it, it will be comparable to what we saw in 1918.”

After saying it was inappropriate for Peter Navarro to write an op-Ed attacking Dr. Fauci, Mark Meadows criticizes Fauci for statements comparing the coronavirus to the 1918 flu epidemic. pic.twitter.com/CcUfyOzZqe — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) July 16, 2020